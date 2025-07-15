A video of a young lady expressing joy after reuniting with her long-lost father has gone viral

This comes after she reconciled with her father following an interview that went viral on social media

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video praised the young lady for her resilience in finding her parents

A young American lady, Camille Harold, has left many feeling emotional after her decision to search for her Ghanaian parents after 21 years finally paid off.

She first went viral after granting a couple of interviews where she explained that her mother, while in the U.S. on a short visit, gave her up for adoption right after birth.

Camille Harold, a young American lady, finds her Ghanaian father after 21 years apart. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube, @Kofi TV/Facebook

Camille explained that her mother, then 24 years old and already a mother to a five-year-old, chose to give her up for adoption in 2004 because she felt she could not care for two kids as a young mother

After her story went viral, Kofi TV, in a post on Facebook, announced that Camille had found her biological father.

A new video on the Facebook page of Kofi TV then showed the lady in a visibly happy mood as she explained how it feels to reunite with her real father.

Camille's biological father, Jordan Quaye, who was all smiles, explained that the woman he was dating at the time, whom he knew as Vida Ofori, informed him of her pregnancy while on a trip to the U.S. and later gave the baby up for adoption.

Jordan stated that he was initially against the decision but had to come to terms with the reality, hence he gave his consent.

He expressed joy that he had been able to reunite with his daughter and vowed to play a leading role in ensuring that his daughter reconnects with her biological mother.

“I had prayed and prayed that she would be alive and I would be alive so we could meet before I die,” he said.

Camille, on her part, opened up about plans to visit her father in Ghana soon.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the reunion video

Social media users who took to the comments of the video have commended the young lady for her resilience in reconnecting with her long-lost parents.

John Adamson stated:

"He says he wanted to fight for the child but didn’t have money… yet he had a sister in the U.S. So why didn’t he ask her to adopt the baby? Why wait 21 years to suddenly care. And how does a child raised with love for two decades turn around and embrace someone who was never there? Is blood really more important than loyalty? Than sacrifice? Makes you wonder."

Charlie Scott Morrison reacted:

"This man Jordan who once served as the police district commander in Winneba, Effutu. Between 2009 and 2011, life wasn’t easy under his command—it was quite the time! One thing about Jordan, though: he has a lot of children! Everywhere he goes, he leaves a legacy—literally! 😂 He’s definitely a father of many. Bravo, Jordan!"

Yeri Stephen

"Wow thank God for the reunion. Eih Ghanaian Fathers and discipline. Be a good girl when she's 21 years. "I still have the powers to arrest" hahaha. If you want to intimidate her she won't come oo,!"

