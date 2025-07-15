A Ghanaian man relocated to the US after securing a Diversity Visa (DV), with emotional gratitude to a supportive friend

In a trending TikTok video, he shared moments from registration process to departure, crediting his friend Eric for guiding him

He encouraged others to cherish genuine friendships, saying his success would not have been possible without Eric's help

A young Ghanaian man has successfully moved to the United States after securing a Diversity Visa (DV) and is full of praise for a thoughtful friend who helped him through the journey.

A Ghanaian man, Joseph, appreciates his best friend, Eric after successfully relocating to the US with his help. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

In an emotional video shared on TikTok, the young man, identified as Joseph, revealed how his friend’s belief and persistence became the turning point in his life.

The TikTok video displayed key moments from his journey, including the first email from the United States Department of State, his visa approval letter from the US embassy in Accra, and the flight that took him from Ghana to the United States.

Man appreciates friend after relocating to US

Joseph, who completed his SHS at Opoku Ware School in 2023, said he had no intention of registering for the DV programme until his friend, Eric, stepped in and encouraged him.

An Opoku Ware graduate, expresses gratitude to his friend after moving to the US through the Diversity Visa programme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, Eric guided him through the registration process, despite his constant doubts.

He explained that a year later, on his birthday, he received the news that changed his life. He claimed that his friend called him to wish him on his birthday, and then told him to check for updates on his application.

Upon checking, he saw he had been selected and was on his way to start a new chapter.

In his words:

“I didn’t believe it at first, not until I got the email for the embassy interview."

"By God’s grace, my visa was approved, and here I am in the US. I’m forever grateful to Eric – he’s now a big part of my success story.”

He urged his followers to value and cherish good friends, noting that without Eric’s persistence, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“A good friend can change your life or end it – choose wisely,” he advised.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's relocation story

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from Ghanaians who came across Joseph's story on his TikTok page. Take a look at some of the comments below.

User9358826205835 commented:

"I got selected in 2022 and came to the USA in 2023 right after college in KNUST. Been here for two years now and it's amazing."

Eric wrote:

"No matter what, make sure you continue with your education. I know you might start working and making some money, don’t get too comfortable with that money. Get your self some education. Thank me later."

God’sTime Fx said:

"I saw you last week oo but I couldn’t call you and you are gone wow congratulations ."

Kwame Gee says he regrets relocating abroad

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that popular TikToker, Kwame Gee claimed to have regretted relocating abroad. According to him, life overseas is not as rosy as many people think.

He noted that he wished to return to Ghana, however, the living conditions in the country did not permit it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh