Fousseynou Cissé, a 39-year-old caretaker, bravely rescued six people, including two babies, from a burning sixth-floor apartment on July 4, 2025, after spotting them trapped inside

A neighbour recorded Cissé’s daring rescue as he balanced on a narrow ledge to help each person to safety

French President Emmanuel Macron personally called to thank Cissé, while the Paris Police Chief announced he will be officially honoured

Fousseynou Cissé, a Senegalese citizen, has won the admiration of many after he saved the lives of six people trapped in a building.

Fire engulfed the structure on July 4, 2025, when Fousseynou, the 39-year-old caretaker, had just returned home from a long week of work, hoping to take some rest.

He suddenly heard a fire alarm ring out nearby. Curious and concerned, he stepped out to investigate and spotted a terrifying sight.

A woman and several others, including two babies, were trapped inside their smoke-filled apartment, desperately seeking help.

Without a second thought, Cissé sprang into action. He climbed through the window of the adjacent apartment and stepped onto a narrow ledge six floors above the ground.

Carefully, he urged those inside to pass their children to him through the window. Witnesses say he first helped two infants reach a safer window, then assisted four others, including women and children, one by one.

Balancing dangerously on the ledge, Cissé remained composed throughout the ordeal. His quick thinking and fearless efforts drew widespread attention and admiration across France.

A neighbour who recorded the act of bravery posted it online, and the footage quickly went viral, turning Cissé into an overnight symbol of courage.

French President Emmanuel Macron commends Fousseynou

Reports indicate that French President Emmanuel Macron personally called him to express the nation’s gratitude and praise his selflessness.

The Paris Police Chief also announced that Cissé will be formally honoured for his heroic actions in the coming days.

Who is Fousseynou?

Cissé, who currently works as a school caretaker in Paris, is not a French citizen. However, many are now calling for him to be granted citizenship, following in the footsteps of past immigrant heroes whose bravery brought them national recognition.

He has shared his hope that this moment may open the door to more stable opportunities, possibly within public service.

Watch the video of Fousseynou rescuing the families trapped in the fire below:

