Joana Deladem Yabani, a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was found dead on campus

Several students who claim they are mourning and noting the right frame of mind have called for the cancellation of mid-sem exams

A few argued that the call was coming too late since they were almost done with the mid-sem exams when she died

The students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) called on the school authorities to suspend the mid-semester examinations due to the death of Joana Deladem Yabani.

The body of the student was found on the university campus on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Several students on social media were shocked by the news of Joana’s demise and indicated that they were not in the right frame of mind to study for the exams.

They therefore called on the university authorities to suspend the exams.

The KNUST authorities earlier indicated that it had cancelled its regular mid-semester exams and later made a U-turn to announce the date for the exams.

Some have indicated that the call for cancellation is coming late since the date for the mid-semester was from February 24, 2025, to February 28, 2025.

They argued that the exams had already started and were almost over when Joana Deladem Yabani died.

KNUST students want mid-sem cancelled.

YEN.com.gh collated some posts arguing for the cancellation of the mid-semester exams. Read them below:

@tolerantbrown said:

"With this, in fact, mid-sem should be cancelled for this semester. We all need to heal from this 😭 cos Eii 😭."

@Mande_wise13 wrote:

"Wo b3fa bronya hu de awe akok) woboa wob3 kyr) 😂😂😂😂."

@anonykarl3 said:

"Abeg heal yourself, don't affect our CWA lol."

@Xferon1_ wrote:

"Cancel mid-sem in honour of Joan."

@BenedictWi57744 said:

"It's ok Knust should end the mid-sem exams we can't be losing our lives because of 30 marks 😓😓."

@huncho_1790 wrote:

"KNUST pressure students saa ordinary midsem sef, people no fit dey sleep cus lecturers dey mafia, but still dem no go put security guards for major places on campus smh. You p3 cancel mid-sem saana bring am back tsw."

@Holiday85592909 said:

"As a concern student, I think they have to cancel the mid-sem this year because the girl and her family need justice #knusts."

KNUST consoles dead student’s family

Miss Joana D. Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was found dead in the early hours of Thursday morning on February 27, 2025.

In confirming the news, the university authorities consoled the family of the late student.

After the confirmation, several Ghanaians including her Old Achimotan Association expressed their condolences to Joana Yabani’s family.

Police arrest Joana Yabani’s hostel mate

Later, YEN.com.gh reported that the police arrested a man called Daniel Tuffour in connection with Joana D. Yabani's passing.

The suspect, also a student of KNUST, was arrested on the same day Joana Yabani’s body was found. They were hostel mates.

Reports also showed that they were in a love relationship and seemed to be happy together.

