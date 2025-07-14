A Ghanaian husband surprised his wife with a brand-new BYD electric car during DriveEV GH’s showroom launch at Burma Hills

The emotional moment, captured on video, became the highlight as guests applauded and the wife reacted with visible delight

DriveEV GH’s launch also featured CEO Ashie Galloway holding back tears during his speech and on-the-spot vehicle deliveries

In a touching display of love and celebration, a Ghanaian husband stole the spotlight during the grand opening of the DriveEV GH showroom at Burma Hills by gifting his wife a brand-new BYD electric vehicle.

A Ghanaian husband gifts his wife with a brand-new electric car during the DriveEV GH launch on July 12, 2025. Photo credit: Joynews (X)

The surprise took place on Saturday, July 12, on the showroom floor, surrounded by guests, media personnel, and a sleek lineup of eco-friendly cars.

As cameras rolled and spectators watched with delight, the unsuspecting wife was led outside, only to be met by the gleaming EV and her husband’s beaming smile.

In a video shared on social media, the emotional moment quickly became one of the highlights of the event, drawing cheers and applause from onlookers.

The couple quickly shared a lovely moment as onlookers kept watching in excitement.

The video of the wife receiving her new car is below:

DriveEV GH’s CEO gets emotional at launch

Meanwhile, another memorable moment came earlier in the day when DriveEV GH’s CEO, Ashie Galloway, took to the stage for his opening remarks.

Overcome with emotion, he paused midway through his speech, visibly holding back tears as he reflected on the journey that led to the July 12 launch.

DriveEV GH CEO, Ashie Galloway, sheds tears during the DriveEV GH showroom launch at Burma Hills on July 12, 2025. Photo credit: Joynews (X)

This happened during his uplifting speech at the opening of their new showroom.

His vulnerability struck a chord with attendees, many of whom stood in silent support during the pause.

Watch the video below.

Adding to the excitement, DriveEV GH wasted no time in beginning deliveries. Several customers who had pre-ordered their vehicles were handed keys right on-site, driving off moments later in their fully electric rides.

Among them was a proud customer who waved to the crowd as he took off in his new EV, marking one of the first official handovers from the Burma Hills showroom.

The seamless process and same-day deliveries sent a strong signal that DriveEV GH is not just about presentation but about real, ready-to-roll access to clean technology for Ghanaians.

Take a sneap peak look at the showroom below.

Reactions to Ghanaian husband's electric vehicle gift

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions to the video of a husband surprising his wife with a brand-new BYD electric vehicle below:

@BrobbeyElisha wrote:

"Dear God please help me to also gift my wife a car. She is my rock. Jesus help me."

@AmmaBaahGH commented:

"Where and when will she charge it!?"

@OmuTuo1gh commented:

"As una Launch EV cars dier lights out for be tackled ooo!!! No go do Gyimi things attorrr!!!!!"

Despite officially opens his auto museum

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the highly anticipated Despite Auto Museum, founded by a wealthy East Legon businessman, Osei Kwame Despite officially opened its doors to the public on June 1, 2025.

The grand event attracted high-profile guests, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ibrahim Mahama, Sarkodie, Diana Asamoah, and Gifty Osei, who were treated to a display of vintage luxury cars from around the world.

The museum, which operates from Tuesdays to Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., has received widespread praise for its modern layout and curated exhibits, and has expanded Ghana's tourism offerings.

