Suzzy Pinamang and her family went to church on July 13, 2025, to thank God for a successful eye surgery

The student at Adventist Senior High School's mom prayed for businessman Ibrahim Mahama for sponsoring her daughter's medical bills

Some social media users have reacted to Suzzy Pinamang's mother's emotional video trending on X

Suzzy Pinamang, a dedicated student at Adventist Senior High School, along with her family, organised a heartfelt Thanksgiving service at their local church over the weekend, expressing deep gratitude for the restoration of her sight.

This emotional gathering was an opportunity not only for celebration but also for reflection on the remarkable support they received throughout Suzzy’s difficult journey.

Suzzy Pinamang's mother thanks Ibrahim Mahama in church for sponsoring her daughter's eye surgery.

In a poignant video shared on X on July 13, 2025, the family seized the moment to honour businessman Ibrahim Mahama, along with his aide, Rafik Mahama.

Their unwavering support and commitment played a pivotal role in Suzy’s recovery journey after she endured a serious eye condition.

The atmosphere in the church was charged with emotion, as heartfelt prayers were offered for “unlimited blessings” upon these two individuals, recognising the profound impact of their compassionate intervention.

Suzzy Pinamang's family thanks Ibrahim Mahama for supporting their daughter.

Suzzy, who tragically suffered serious eye injuries earlier this year, successfully regained her vision following critical medical assistance funded by the generous backing of Ibrahim Mahama and his dedicated team.

“We thank God for using them as vessels,” Suzy's mother expressed during the service. “They didn’t just provide help; they gave us hope and light when everything seemed dark.”

The Thanksgiving service drew a large gathering of community members, school officials, and church elders, all uniting to celebrate Suzy’s remarkable recovery. The spirit of appreciation was palpable, as attendees expressed their joy and relief at seeing a young life restored.

Ibrahim Mahama gives Suzzy Pinamang full scholarship

Earlier this year, Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, a form two student, was accidentally shot in the eye, leading to a public outcry for urgent medical intervention.

On May 10, 2025, thanks to the sponsorship of Ibrahim Mahama and the collaboration of Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Suzy was flown to the United Kingdom for specialised eye surgery.

This pivotal moment captured the public's attention and highlighted the importance of community support and timely medical assistance.

Following her successful surgery, the news was met with widespread celebration, seen as a beacon of hope illustrating what can be accomplished through collaborative effort and goodwill.

In a recent interview with Gh Page, the resilient Suzzy conveyed her determination to continue her education but mentioned she was not yet prepared to return to school following her recuperation.

Her brother, Clement, provided additional insights into her condition, sharing that the family made a conscious decision to allow Suzy to rest at home for a period before resuming her studies, prioritising her health and well-being.

In a significant gesture of support, Ibrahim Mahama awarded Suzzy a full scholarship, ensuring that her entire educational expenses would be covered.

This generous offer came shortly after the businessman presented the young girl and her family with GH¢50,000 for their upkeep upon her return to Ghana, underscoring his commitment to her future.

Overall, Ibrahim Mahama's unwavering support, coupled with the community's love, has not only provided Suzzy with the necessary medical care but has also instilled a renewed sense of hope and opportunity in her life.

Suzzy Pinamang arrives in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Suzzy Pinamang, who arrived in Ghana after her eye surgery in the UK.

The senior high school student expressed her gratitude to Ibrhaim Mahama for sponsoring her travel and medical expenses.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video that GH Kwaku posted on his Instagram page

