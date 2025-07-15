Amanda Agyapong, daughter of Kennedy Agyapong, is trending after she posted a new video on TikTok

This comes after she shared her experience after visiting the numerous companies her father owns in the Greater Accra Region

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions about the video posted by Kennedy Agyapong's daughter

Amanda Oforiwaa, one of Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters, has left many drooling after she gave netizens a glimpse into her father's numerous businesses.

This comes after she posted a video touring the company her father owns in the Greater Accra Region.

Amanda Agyapong, the daughter of Kennedy Agyapong, tours her father's businesses. Photo credit: @amandaagy/TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment the daughter of the business mogul first visited Ken City Media premises at Madina, which houses Oman FM and Net 2 TV.

She then recalled her time as an intern at Ken City as she moved to other studios in the building.

Amanda Agyapong then visited Platinum Plastics Limited in Tema, where she actually met her father and her brother at the premises.

Kennedy Agyapong, who was obviously delighted, was seen bonding with some of the workers at her place.

Kennedy Agyapong gets spotted at one of his numerous companies. Photo credit: @Kennedy Agyapong/Facebook

The young lady then toured the facility as workers were seen busily working.

Amanda then made her last stop at her father's cold store, which is actually one of the largest in the country.

Her face lit up with a smile on realising that she was about to deliver her first order of frozen chicken.

"The boxes were locked and loaded and then my brother and I delivered it ourselves," she stated.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments and was captioned:

Reaction to Kennedy Agyapong's business

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video were left in awe by the wealth Kennedy Agyapong had created for his family.

Yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

"This is something to be proud of. Kennedy Agyapong has really made a legacy for his family. Something to hold on to forever, wow!"

Dreamer06 replied:

"So most of the things he does are related to imports?."

SIRR GABO added:

"The Man we need, NPP let's do the needful."

Abeiku Daadze reacted:

"God bless the Agyapong family."

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter celebrated her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's estranged daughter, Anell Agyapong, left many in awe after she celebrated her birthday.

The daughter of the former Assin Central MP took to her official Instagram page to share a lovely photo of herself.

The photo captured Anell Agyapong in a skimpy outfit as she posed while being captured on camera inside a plush restaurant in the US, where she resides.

Anell Agyapong appeared to be excited as she turned a year older and took to social media as she wrote a short message in a caption, "The +1 that gets the party started."

