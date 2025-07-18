A former employee of Agradaa is trending in the wake of his comments about the incarcerated evangelist

This comes after he clarified that he only worked for Agradaa as a television presenter and was not part of her money-doubling scams

K Gyasi said it was necessary for him to make the distinction due to the pressure being mounted on him in the past few days

A former employee of Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, has set the record straight on certain allegations regarding his association with his former boss.

Speaking in an interview, K Gyasi clarified that he worked for Agradaa as a television presenter at the now-collapsed Thunder TV, and that was it.

A former employee of Agradaa speaks about his time as an employee. Photo credit: @Country Side GH/YouTube, @GBC Ghana/Facebook

He clarified that he had no connections or involvement with the infamous Agradaa money-doubling scams, which are known by many as Sika Gari.

K Gyasi said it was necessary to make this distinction, as many were coming at him ever since his former boss was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Computer man scolds Agradaa

The prophet who ordained Agradaa has also gone public after Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Computer Man, reflecting on the predicament of Agradaa, admitted that the decision he and other men of God made to ordain the outspoken, middle-aged woman as an evangelist was a mistake.

Asked if he and other men of God were to be held responsible for the woes of Agradaa, Computer Man responded negatively.

He maintained that proper checks were conducted to ensure that Agradaa had a genuine intent of wanting to be an evangelist.

Computer Man stated that at a point, Agradaa began hurling invectives at him and others, including the men of God who made her an evangelist, after they tried correcting her excesses.

He said he and seasoned men of God who introduced her to ministry decided to distance themselves from her due to her utterances and actions.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 100 likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's 15-year jail sentence

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have expressed concerns about the disclosure made by K Gyasi regarding his association with Agradaa. Many people expressed concern with the account of the man as they believe he is trying to distance himself from Agradaa in her difficult times.

Abule commented:

"He knows all the secrets of Agradaa, but he will not speak the truth."

Quartey46 Collins opined:

"This guy can lie pass."

Yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

"This issue should teach Agradaa a lesson because, in her time of difficulty, most of the people she worked with are now distancing themselves from her."

Counsellor Lutterodt blasts Agradaa's husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Counsellor Lutterodt has scolded Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa.

The counsellor urged Agradaa's husband to stop offering the prayers and get serious with his work as an ordained minister.

He said Angel Asiamah needed to stop the gimmicks he was using during ministrations before Agradaa was sent to jail.

