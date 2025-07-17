Popular Ghanaian preacher, Nicholas Osei, widely known as Kumchacha, has weighed in on the conversation on whether Agradaa should be pardoned by the state and released from jail.

In a video, the renowned preacher kicked against such requests, arguing that Agradaa was not better than people serving their sentences in Nsawam and the other prisons.

He believes Agradaa is paying for her crimes and should be made to serve her sentence, once she has been found guilty by the court.

In his video, Kumchacha rebuked persons sympathising with Agradaa, stating that she would have rejoiced if this had been the fate of another person.

He referenced Agradaa's reaction to the demise of Adwenpahene, a popular Ghanaian national who passed away in Germany and left behind his wife and five kids.

Kumchacha recalled how Agradaa jubilated at the demise of the young man, who previously criticised her on social media.

"People are saying that Agradaa has children, so she should be spared. Didn't Adwenpahene also have children? But Agradaa rejoiced when he passed away and left behind a wife and his five children," he said in his video.

Additionally, he stated that Agradaa does not deserve any mercy, given how she treated Empress Gifty before her sentencing.

"Empress Gifty, like Agradaa, has children too. But Agradaa hurled insults at her and called her all sorts of names," he said.

Watch the video of Kumchacha sharing his thoughts on calls for Agradaa's release below:

