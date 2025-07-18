Gospel singer and media personality Evangelist Diana Asamoah has vowed to visit controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa at the Nsawam Female Prison

On her radio show, the gospel singer mentioned that the purpose of her trip would be to motivate the former priestess

Many social media users applauded Diana Asamoah, while others weighed in on Agradaa's incarceration

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has pledged her support for controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, who is currently serving 15 years at the Nsawam Female Prison.

Diana Asamoah speaks about Agradaa

While hosting her show, Akoko Abon, on Angel FM, Evangelist Diana Asamoah mentioned that she would travel to the Eastern Region and visit Agradaa at the Nsawam Prison.

In a now-trending video, the gospel singer noted that the purpose of her visit would be to motivate and assure the embattled televangelist that there was hope.

"There is hope for Nana Agradaa. I have told everyone that I would intentionally go to the prisons and tell her that Maame, whatever the situation, there is still hope for you," she said.

Diana mentioned that the most important thing about Agradaa's case is that people should see a new side to her when she is released after serving her term.

While speaking about the overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries, Diana Asamoah preached the word of God. In her sermon on the same radio show, she urged her listeners to forgive all who have wronged them.

Reactions to Diana Asamoah's message to Agradaa

The reactions to Diana Asamoah's statement are below:

misslit63 said:

"Evangelist Diana Asamoah de3 heaven straight oh ❤️😪."

Kwadwo Mysteries said:

"Should we pull our hands together for Jesus?"

Lady Cool de Nash said:

"Waei na y3fr3 no kristo som mummy God bless you 🙏 ❤️😘."

Ignatius Abedi Pele said:

"By their fruits, ye shall know them indeed. May God continue to bless you with the necessary knowledge, wisdom and good health sister Diana. Agradaa will come back stronger in God."

Okyess said:

"Honestly, sometimes I ask myself upon all her knowledge in the gospel she has never rushed to form a church as some people hastily form a church after being able to read some two sentences in the bible. God bless this lady."

vividly said:

"May God continue to protect you and give you more insights 🙏."

Obrempong 1 said:

"By their words you will know them. This woman is a true woman of God and I believe Agradaa will follow her path and become true evangelist."

Monarch🇬🇭🇲🇺 said:

Agradaa's last few preachings, she commended Diana Asamoah's bravery in calling out powerful men of God for selling in churches. I don't think Agradaa has any animosity towards Diana

Joyce Owusu Amponsah said:

This is the gospel. We are saved to save

Diana Asamoah vows to help run Agradaa’s church

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned gospel singer Diana Asamoah spoke out about the legal battles and imprisonment of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa.

Speaking on her Akoko Abon show on Angel FM, Diana pledged to support Agradaa’s husband, Mr. Asiamah, in managing the church during Agradaa’s 15-year absence.

Her comments drew praise from many, who commended her for offering moral and spiritual support during a difficult time for the family.

