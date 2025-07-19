The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to hold its National Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 19, 2025

Over 5,500 delegates are expected to attend, and they will deliberate on 59 proposed amendments to the party’s constitution

Several business people have pitched tents at the conference venue to also cash out on the event

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will convene at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra for its much-anticipated Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The theme for the conference is "Rebuilding Together with our Values."

Over 5,500 delegates are expected to attend the NPP's conference.

One major action at the conference will be the delegates' deliberation on 59 proposed amendments to the party’s constitution.

The central focus of the conference will be the deliberation on a whopping 59 proposed amendments to the NPP's constitution.

Key among the proposed amendments is the expansion of the number of delegates involved in the election of the party's presidential candidate, suggesting a potential reform of the controversial Electoral College.

These amendments are expected to reshape the party's structures, enhance grassroots mobilisation, and refine its democratic processes, all in a bid to strengthen the party for the 2028 elections.

