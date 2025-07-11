Mavis Hawa Koomson has released a statement following her alleged assault at a polling station in Ablekuma North on Friday, July 11, 2025

The former Awutu Senya East MP alleged that her mobile phone was confiscated during the scuffle and lost control of her social media platforms

Mavis Hawa Koomson also urged the public to disregard any form of communication from her following the unfortunate incident

Former Minister of Fisheries Mavis Hawa Koomson has broken her silence after her alleged assault by some thugs at a polling station during the Ablekuma North election rerun on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Hawa Koomson issues a disclaimer after her alleged assault during the Ablekuma North election rerun on Friday, July 11, 2025. Photo source: Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson

Source: Facebook

The former Awutu Senya East MP issued a disclaimer on her official Facebook page hours after the unfortunate incident.

In the disclaimer, Mavis Hawa Koomson alleged that her personal mobile phone was forcibly taken from her when the unfortunate event occurred.

She cautioned the public against any calls, messages, social media posts, or broadcasts that would originate from her phone number, stating that they were unauthorised and were not from her.

Mavis Hawa Koomson also urged the public to disregard any unauthorised communication until she regained full control of her social media platforms.

Hawa Koomson's alleged assault in Ablekuma North

Mavis Hawa Koomson was allegedly assaulted after a large group of thugs stormed the St. Peter's polling station in the Ablekuma North constituency on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Mavis Hawa Koomson was allegedly assaulted at a polling station in the Ablekuma North election rerun. Photo source: Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson

Source: Facebook

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the altercation began when the former Fisheries Minister visited the polling station to monitor the elections. Moments after her arrival, some unidentified thugs allegedly approached and questioned her presence at the polling station.

According to reports, Koomson, feeling threatened by the alleged angry thugs, pulled out pepper spray from her bag and sprayed it on them, sparking a violent clash between members of the NDC and NPP, with the former MP being beaten.

Police officials intervened in the incident to restore order as the Electoral Commission suspended voting at the St. Peter's polling station for investigations.

The footage of the incident, which went viral, caused a huge uproar and sparked a big debate among Ghanaians on social media.

Read Mavis Hawa Koomson's disclaimer after the alleged assault incident below

Reactions to Hawa Koomson's disclaimer after incident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yahaya Abdul Aziz commented:

"It shall be well 🙏🙏. We are solidly behind you with prayers 🙏."

Celebrate Fiifi Asempa said:

"God bless you, mum. I’ll always be proud of you. God knows your heart."

Abdul Bashit wrote:

"Be strong mum, but next time, when you get an opportunity, try your best to form a cartel that can protect you from some of these unfortunate incidents."

Dennis Miracles speaks on Hawa Koomson's health

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Dennis Miracles spoke on Hawa Koomson's health condition after her unfortunate incident at the polling station.

The Bawumia campaign team spokesperson noted that the former Awutu Senya East MP was receiving medical attention at the nearest health centre following the incident.

Dennis Miracles also shared that Hawa Koomson was in bad shape and battling for survival in the hospital.

