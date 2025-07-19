On Saturday, July 19, 2025, the New Patriotic Party organised its National Delegates Conference at the University of Ghana

The Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency, Stephen Amoah, compared the NPP to the NDC and concluded which was a better option

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency, Stephen Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, has compared the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The MP made the comparison at the National Delegates Conference of the NPP held at the University of Ghana stadium on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Nhyiaeso MP, Dr Stephen Amoah, concludes that NPP is better than NDC. Photo credit: @Hon.Dr.StephenAmoah & @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Dr Stephen Amoah shared his expectations of the National Delegates Conference and indicated that everything they do at the event must help them win the 2028 general election.

“There should be peace here. There should be unity here. We should be able to move and approve motions that would enable us to win in 2028. That is the main goal. We are one people, with one ideology, common expectation, and we need to build this country.”

He then indicated that the NPP is a better option than the governing NDC. However, they can only prove themselves when they are the party in power.

“NPP is far better than NDC. It doesn’t matter what anybody wants to say. But if you don’t have power, you can’t build. So, we want peace, we want tranquillity, we want coherence.”

He concluded that even though the party members have varied opinions and seem to disagree, they are united.

“We want to show that the NPP is still a formidable party, although we are in opposition, and that we are united. The fact that sometimes we disagree doesn’t mean that we are disunited; we are together.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to NPP's comparison to NDC

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@DanK_2022 said:

“Interesting how some can tickle themselves and at the same time laugh. It is shamelessly worrying to hear some still arrogant even in opposition.”

@General_K88 wrote:

“Unity and not the sentiments of the masses. Democracy koraaa. To think of it…Kmt hm.”

@adukwadwotieku said:

“All he's interested in is that NPP should come to power in the next election; they don't think about Ghana. I wonder if they sometimes forget their Ghanaians themselves.”

@i_am_cosbyy wrote:

“He should better sit down there 😂😂😂.”

@joey_gb3k3 said:

“So UG intentionally lifted the ban on social gatherings just to allow these folks to come do their conference. Wow, VC.”

@Sammer_Rity wrote:

“They can never be united, Bawumia, Ken, and Alan camp. The division go dey until new and selfless leaders emerge.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh