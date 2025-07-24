Samuel Amo Tobbin has become an inspiration to many after a new video proved his love for the work of God

This comes after he was spotted preaching the word of God at a different location to a group of market women

Social media users who saw the video have shared their opinions on the actions of the business mogul

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Samuel Amo Tobbin, grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons after he was spotted preaching in public.

A new video that has surfaced again proves that the first video that went viral was not simply an attention-seeking move.

Samuel AmoTobin, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals CEO, embarks on market evangelism. Photo credit: @cobbymax/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The new video, which was posted on the TikTok page of @cobbymax, showed the entrepreneur in a Church of Pentecost attire in the company of individuals evangelising in the market.

The video then showed him moving through the market as he spread the word of God.

The CEO of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals celebrates his birthday in style. Photo credit:@Zionfelix/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Philanthropic activities by Samuel Amo Tobbin

Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin, over the years, has earned the respect of many despite his status in society for always opening up about his faith.

He is now adored by many for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to helping the needy.

As a Presiding Elder of the Church of Pentecost, the Executive Chairman of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited has also made several commitments to charitable causes.

In 2023, his company, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, donated over GH₵200,000 in medicines and food items to inmates at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prisons in Cape Coast.

In 2024, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited also donated medicines worth GH₵95,000 to Ghana Prisons.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Samuel Amo Tobbin seen evangelising in the market had raked in over 12,000 views and 20 comments. It was captioned:

"And the gospel of JESUS will be preached everywhere"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Samuel Tobbin's Preaching

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were left in awe, admitting that they feel motivated to further the gospel of Christ. Others also opened up on their desire to emulate his actions.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"I feel motivated. I thought this was an attention-seeking move, but after this video, I now understand why the man is blessed. Possessing the nations."

Mrs. Susana Acquah opined:

"One job... Soul winning. Our task... discipleship."

Debbsnewman wrote:

"We are possessing the nation."

MCPKAY Abandennen reacted:

"God bless you, Elder Tobbin."

Lawyer Emprez BOS said:

"Bless them. We, the young ones, have a lot to do."

Hannah Mantey replied:

"God bless the team."

Scanty criticises street preachers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian content creator lashed out at street preachers after a video of a woman confronting her neighbour for noisemaking surfaced online.

In a video reacting to the incident, Scanty called for a ban on people who evangelise in commercial vehicles.

Scanty SZN then opened up on an unfortunate incident between him and a street preacher in the past..

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh