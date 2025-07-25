Young Don Speaks About Plans After US Accident: "God is Calling Me to Do His Work, I've Answered"
- Famed Ghanaian socialite, Young Don, has unveiled plans for his future after recently announcing his accident in the US
- In a video, he noted that he had a life-changing encounter with God and has been called to do His work
- Netizens who saw young Don's video expressed mixed reactions, as some believed him and congratulated him, while others were sceptical of his claim
Popular Ghanaian socialite, Young Don, has opened up about his plans after recently informing the public that he's turned a new leaf.
The young man, based in the United States (US) and affectionately known as Twene Jonas' apprentice, has been at the centre of various controversies.
He became famous on social media after imitating Twene Jonas, who constantly hurled unsavoury words against prominent Ghanaian personalities.
Young Don is known to have disrespected the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a popular Ghanaian spiritual leader, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah, and others, unprovoked.
On July 24, 2025, several videos of Young Don speaking about his repentance flooded the internet. The young man opened up about an experience which has transformed him.
He noted that he was involved in an accident and cannot walk as a result. He showed footage of his injured foot, wrapped in a white bandage and promised to be of good behaviour.
The US-based Ghanaian socialite further apologised to Otumfuo, Ajagurajah and all others he offended.
Young Don speaks about his plans
Young Don also unveiled his plans to do the work of God. The young man in the video opened up about a life-changing encounter with the Holy Spirit.
"One day, as I lay down, I felt a tap around my neck. When I turned, I didn't see anyone. Then I heard a voice saying that 'I have given you the Holy Spirit," he noted in the now-viral video.
Watch the video of Young Don speaking about his encounter with God below:
