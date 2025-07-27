Famed Ghanaian televangelist, Rev Abronomah has expressed remorse after disrespecting some pastors on social media.

A group of pastors led by Dr Ogyaba teamed up to have the pastor arrested, after he reportedly defamed the pastors, including Dr Ogyaba, who initiated the arrest.

Rev Abronomah also released some unpleasant videos of Dr Ogyaba online, after promising to do so on his various social media platforms.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Rev. Abronomah was seen kneeling before Fire Oja, one of the pastors he had disrespected, pleading for mercy.

Who is Rev Abronomah?

Reverend Abronomah is famous on social media. He is a huge critic of many pastors, whom he believes are not from God. He often takes to his social media pages to criticise them.

Last year, he landed in serious trouble with Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah and members of the Believers Worship Centre after he hurled all manner of unsavoury words against the preacher.

He was arrested and dragged to court by the leader of the Philadelphia Movement. Rev Abronomah did not take a cue from this as he's recently launched a series of attacks on other pastors, leading to his arrest.

Ogyaba speaks on why he arrested Rev Abronomah

Prophet Ogyaba, in several videos, has explained why he initiated Rev Abronomah's arrest. He explained that aside from making several derogatory remarks about him, he released inappropriate footage of him, prompting him to take the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has reacted to the news about Rev Abronomah's arrest. He expressed joy over the development in several videos.

Watch the video of Rev Abronomah kneeling before Fire Oja below:

