A group of white tourists recorded their first experience on Ghana’s trotro buses, sharing their excitement and nerves

The tourists were surprised to learn that the trotro fare is paid directly to the mate, not the driver, and enjoyed their ride

Ghanaians on social media reacted humorously to the tourists' claims of "surviving" the trotro experience

A group of white tourists recently gave the internet a glimpse into their first-time experience riding one of Ghana's most iconic and affordable forms of public transport: the trotro.

Some White tourists share their first trotro experience in Ghana, from excitement to bonding with local passengers. Photo credit: clcdghana (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, a white female traveller and her friends decided to record their reactions as they boarded a trotro bus for the first time in their lives.

The idea came from a follower’s request, urging them to try the local public transport for an authentic experience.

The group stood by the roadside in the middle of the night, excited yet nervous, as they called for a trotro to take them to their destination.

According to them, it would be the first time they have ever entered a public transport in Ghana.

As they waited for the bus to arrive, the air was filled with anticipation.

Obroni women enter trotro, shares experience

One of the tourists, though excited, admitted that she felt a little anxious about the whole thing.

When the trotro finally pulled up, they all eagerly jumped on.

One of them also wondered how the transport fee payment works.

Some White tourists share their hilarious take on their first public trotro ride in Ghana. Photo credit: clcdghana (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

He was surprised to learn that the payment is made directly to the mate rather than the driver, a practise that is common in Ghana's informal transport systems.

Along the way, they had some conversations and a little bond with the passengers in the vehicle.

At their destination, they made their payment and disembarked with big smiles, reflecting on the unique and memorable experience they had just had.

At the end of the video, they said:

"We survived the trotro"

The caption of the video reads:

"WE SURVIVED A TROTRO!!!! It was a fun and exciting experience taking public transport for the first time !!!"

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the obroni women' trotro experience

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who spotted the video on her page. Some of the comments are below.

Bernard wrote:

"You survived?? As if it’s some kind of apocalypse."

HafsaInspires commented:

"I never knew taking a trotro is an accomplishment.😂"

Angry Berd ❤️ said:

"😂 Why yall make it sound like a horror Rollercoaster though?"

Derrick Ocansey wrote:

"Survived? why ebe extreme sports."

Irisiio commented:

"Come and try white danfo in Nigeria.😭🙏"

Craizee portay said:

"When trotro become survival thing?"

TTDetective said:

"6'4ft taking a trortro is hell my head hits the door all the time."

Source: YEN.com.gh