Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings visited the Manhyia Palace for a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

In a social media post, the Korle Klottey constituency MP flaunted her close bond with the Asantehene

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' sighting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II triggered many reactions on social media

The Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has courted attention after she was spotted with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings Bonds With Otumfuo Osei Tutu II As She Pays Courtesy Call at Manhyia Palace

The late Jerry John Rawlings' eldest child recently took to her official Instagram page to share a photo of herself with the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi during a trip to the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

In the photo, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings beamed with a smile as she stood beside Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of a courtesy call to the leader of the Ashanti Kingdom, who sat on his throne.

The Korle Klottey constituency MP wore a beautiful Kente outfit, while the Asantehene rocked his multi-coloured traditional cloth.

In the caption of her social media post, she shared the reason behind her visit to the Manhyia Palace.

According to her, she held discussions with the Asantehene, whom she acknowledged as her uncle, on the well-being of communities impacted by insecurity and the need to pursue lasting peace through traditional leaders, especially queen mothers, and dialogue.

In the caption of her social media post, she wrote:

"Yesterday, I paid a courtesy call on my uncle, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at Manhyia Palace. We discussed, among other things, the role of traditional leaders, especially queen mothers, in peace-building, and the importance of bridging the gap between modern governance and traditional authority."

Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings' sighting at the Manhyia Palace marked a rare public appearance for the Korle Klottey MP with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, since the Asantehene's 74th birthday and the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment.

She attended the public event with her mother, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and her siblings, Kimathi and Amina Rawlings and congratulated the Asantehene on his significant milestone.

They also attended a Birthday Thanksgiving Service for the Asantehene at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Kumasi on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings' mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, also shares a close relationship with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is her cousin.

