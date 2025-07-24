The 13th anniversary of the passing of the late President J.E.A. Mills was held in Accra on Thursday, July 24, 2025

Kofi Atta Mills, the son of the late President Mills, and his wife, Michelle, caught attention with their presence at the ceremony

While Kofi Mills exchanged pleasantries with others, his wife was reserved, leading to criticisms about her demeanour

Michelle Atta Mills, the wife of Sam Kofi Atta Mills, the son of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has come under online scrutiny after attending the anniversary of her late father-in-law.

Former President Mills passed away at the 37 Military Hospital on July 24, 2012, after being rushed there a few hours earlier.

Professor John Atta Mills' son, Kofi Atta Mills, and his wife, Michelle, attend the 13th anniversary commemoration for the late president. Photo source: @michelleattamills, @ghhyper

Since his passing, a wreath-laying ceremony has been held each year to commemorate and honour his memory. The 13th edition came off at the Asomdwee Park, where his mortal remains were buried, on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Present for the solemn ceremony was Kofi Atta Mills, the only child of the late Professor Mills, who attended in the company of his wife.

Atta Mills' son and daughter-in-law at 13th anniversary

Arriving at the venue, Kofi Mills was spotted wearing a white long-sleeved linen shirt over khaki trousers. His wife wore a full dress in off-white colour.

As the couple walked side-by-side, Kofi Mills was approached by one of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's sons, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, to exchange pleasantries.

The late President Mills' son looked excited to have bumped into Otumfuo's son, and he continued to greet and exchange pleasantries with other people at the memorial.

While Kofi Mills was all buoyed up, his wife looked nonchalant and disinterested in socialising. In a video, Michelle Atta Mills had a serious no-smile face. She also did not shake hands with other dignitaries, as her husband had done, even though she followed him on his greeting rounds.

Watch the video as shared on Instagram below:

Curiously, Michelle Atta Mills looked more cheerful when she and her husband met President John Mahama. She shook hands with the president and smiled as he whispered something to her.

Watch Michelle Atta Mills' interaction with President Mahama below:

Reactions to Michelle Atta Mills at anniversary

The 'refusal' of Kofi Atta Mills' wife to shake hands with others at his father's 13th anniversary has sparked a debate among Ghanaians online. While some observed that Michelle Atta Mills may be a reserved person, others argued that she should have been where she was and been more courteous.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the social media reactions below.

efe_wangeh_ said:

"Is madam's shoe hurting or 3y3 attitude 😂,,no handshake koraa😂."

afrique_barbie said:

"Moy3 nkurasifuor papa. Boi !! Must everyone have a smiley face ?"

februarysveriown said:

"Why this straight face madam???? The one who lost his dad mpo looks cheerful."

amoabaabaamoahamoah said:

"Monfri noso.we all can’t be smiling and laughing at gatherings.weve got different types of personalities you know. Leave her alone.😞"

_benni_e_ said:

"Who else noticed that it could be the blush shade chosen for her makeup that is giving the not so cheerful look and has nothing to do with attitude? She's still beautiful ❤️."

Kofi Atta Mills and Michelle's marriage

Kofi Atta Mills and Michelle, a Ga woman from Ga Mashie, have been married for almost four years. The couple tied the knot in August 2021.

Their beautiful wedding ceremony, which was held in London, saw a display of colourful Ghanaian culture.

Following their wedding, the couple has been shuffling between Ghana and the UK.

Kofi Atta Mills and Michelle's wedding in London in 2021. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Atta Mills' son and wife attend lecture

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Atta Mills had captivated attention with his presence at the 13th Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture.

The event, held at UPSA on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, was organised in memory of Kofi Mills' father, the late President Mills.

The junior Atta Mills was accompanied by his wife of four years, Michelle, who also courted attention with her beauty, grace and elegance.

