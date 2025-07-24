Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son made an appearance at the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills' wreath-laying ceremony on Thursday, July 24, 2025

Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah was in the company of the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, at the public event

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son's appearance at the event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, has courted attention with his latest appearance at a public event.

Otumfuo’s son Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah steals the spotlight at the late John Evans Atta Mills’ wreath-laying ceremony on July 24, 2025. Photo source: @tina_news_gh

Source: TikTok

The Asantehene's son attended the 13th wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service for the late Ghanaian president, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, at the Asomdwe Park in Accra on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The annual event was held to honour the memory of the late former president, who died at 68 on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra while he was still serving his first term in office after winning the 2008 general elections.

Many important political figures, including Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and others, attended the public event.

The late Professor John Evans Atta Mills's siblings, his only son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills, and his beautiful wife, Michelle Nash, were also in attendance at the event.

Otumfuo's son appears at the wreath-laying ceremony

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Kwaku Duah, looked dapper in his suit as he made his entrance at the 13th wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service for the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

Otumfuo’s son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, makes a rare public appearance and praises his father at the Mining in Motion Summit. Photo source: @opemsuoradio, @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The young man arrived at the Asomdwe Park with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and another unidentified individual who conversed behind him.

As they entered the premises, numerous individuals approached the Minister while Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah waited for him.

The Asantehene's son later shared a heartfelt moment as he embraced and interacted with Sam Kofi Atta Mills.

Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah's sighting at the wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service marked a rare public appearance for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, he was spotted with the Asantehene at the opening day of the Mining in Motion Summit at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra

The video of Otumfuo's son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, attending the event is below:

Otumfuo's son's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ankh34 commented:

"They will say he is an NDC member. I know my NPP people. If it isn’t them, then it is bad 🤣."

Mister Koi wrote:

"Sei kutuu."

Current Affairs Ghana said:

"But Kejetia and PZ people are still in Kumasi insulting Okudzeto."

President Mahama interacts with Atta Mills' son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama interacted with the late John Evans Atta Mills' son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills and his wife, Michelle Nash, at the 13th wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service.

The President offered words of comfort to the late Professor Mills' son at the Asomdwe Park on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

President John Dramani Mahama's interaction with Atta Mills' son triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh