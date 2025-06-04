Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, her brother and NDC executives held the 46th anniversary of the June 4 Uprising in the Eastern Region on June 4, 2025

The Korle Klottey MP, in a video, got emotional as she eulogised her late father, John Jerry Rawlings and his role in the June 4 Uprising

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' eulogy to her late father triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, eulogised her late father, Jerry John Rawlings, at the 46th anniversary of the June 4 Uprising in Agomanya in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings gets emotional as she eulogises her late father, JJ Rawlings, at the 46th anniversary of the June 4 uprising. Photo source: Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), supporters, and the family of the late former president, including Kimathi Rawlings, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, and many others, attended the commemorative event.

Addressing the attendees at the event, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings recounted her late father, Jerry John Rawlings' role in the 1979 uprising along with other young soldiers of the Ghanaian military.

The Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey constituency was overwhelmed with emotions as she spoke about how her father and his comrades have inspired young military leaders in the Sahel Region, like Burkina Faso's Captain Ibrahim Traore, to lead similar revolutions in their nations.

The late John Jerry Rawlings with his wife and daughters at an event. Photo source: Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP

She also praised the late Jerry John Rawlings for being a courageous individual despite being a divisive figure in the political history of Ghana.

She said:

"My father, our late president, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, the founder of the NDC, the fourth republic, the chairman of the AFRC, and the PNDC, passed five years ago. Love him or hate him, Papa J was the man who had the courage of his convictions. He was a man who took responsibility for his words and actions, which is more than I can say for some people nowadays."

What is the June 4 Uprising?

The June 4 Uprising, or the June 4 Revolution, was an uprising in 1979 that led to the ouster of the Supreme Military Council (SMC II) and its leader, Lieutenant General Fred Akuffo, a year after they took power from General Ignatius Acheampong.

The uprising was led by junior military officers, who mutinied against their senior officers, broke the late Jerry John Rawlings out of prison, and marched with him to the national radio station to announce their rise to power.

The officers also arrested the three former heads of state, General Fred Akuffo, Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, and Akwasi Afrifa, for trial and executed them by a firing squad.

Reactions to Zanetor's eulogy to JJ Rawlings

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ayeyi Yaw commented:

"We miss Papa J."

whitelove_me said:

"Some of us love him so much🔥."

Peter Daful commented:

"Rawlings did well cleaning our filthy houses. We called for him, and he obeyed. Rest well, patriot. 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

