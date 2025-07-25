The desire of a young Ghanaian lady to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse has ended in tragedy

This comes after it was reported that she was killed by suspected armed robbers on her way to a nursing college admission interview

Social media users who reacted to the news have expressed their deepest condolences to the young lady at this difficult moment

Netizens have been thrown into mourning after news of the demise of young Ghanaian lady Peggy Ayelbassah was reported on July 25.

News of the passing of the NPP sympathiser was first sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of lawyer and social media commentator Chris Vincent Agyapong on Friday, July 25.

According to the post, the young lady was travelling to Salaga for her nursing college admission interview when she was reportedly murdered by armed robbers.

The post then eulogised Peggy Ayelbassah for her desire to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, even though she never lived to achieve the dream

"This is Peggy Ayelbassah. She was murdered by armed robbers while travelling to Salaga for her nursing college admission interview. Life is fragile enough – a fleeting spark in the grand scheme of things. One day you're boarding a bus with dreams of wearing nursing whites, the next day you're just another name in the crime statistics. Peggy's story exposes our collective illusion of control. We make plans – admission forms, interview preparations, career roadmaps – while forgetting how easily a few bullets can reduce all ambitions to nothing. The universe doesn't care about your potential. Fate has no quota for tragic endings. And still, we persist. Perhaps courage isn't the absence of fear, but the determination to pursue nursing school admission slips even when armed robbers patrol the roads to Salaga."

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, Collins, also took to his X account on July 25, 2025, to express sorrow over the passing of Peggy Ayelbassah.

"Peggy Ayelbassah. The news of your death this morning just shattered me. Killed by armed robbers on your way to Salaga for your admission interview into nursing college. You sent me a WhatsApp message just yesterday about this trip. Your dedication to my political ambitions will be difficult to replace. I know we are not to question God, but 'God, why?' Sleep well. Sleep well."

The posts are below:

