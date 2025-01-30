Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya announced his trip to Equatorial Guinea, sparking excitement among netizens

Many urged him to interview Baltasar Engonga, a financial chief who gained notoriety after his private videos leaked

Others also asked Wode Maya to extend their regards to the disgraced politician and ensure he got a picture with him

Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobina Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, shared a post on social media announcing his upcoming trip to Equatorial Guinea.

Several Ghanaians seemed excited about this particular visit and made a request involving the head of Equatorial Guinea's financial crimes agency, ANIF, Baltasar Engonga.

In a Facebook post, Wode Maya said:

"Finally a Trip to Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶."

After the post, several netizens thronged the comments section to ask Wode Maya to find Baltasar Engonga and interview him.

The ex-ANIF chief became popular after he was arrested in November 2024 following the emergence of his private videos.

In the videos, Baltasar Engonga was seen having affairs with married and unmarried ladies including wives of prominent figures.

Reports in the Equatorial Guinea media suggested that he was not being prosecuted for his affairs because they were consensual, but he was being investigated for possible transmission of STDs.

Some of the videos found their way to the Ghanaian social media space where many shared their thoughts on the matter. This may be the reason many asked for an interview as Wode Maya confirmed his visit to the West African country.

Netizens comment on Wode Maya's destination

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post shared by Wode Maya on Facebook about his trip.

Mawuèna Jèññíè said:

“My regards to daddy Solomon Balthazar.”

Ustaz Gatbel Wiyual Puk wrote:

“Please, tell Baltasar Ekonga that we are proud of him🤣.”

Joyous Oluchi said:

“My regards to Balthazar the Solomon of our time 🤣.”

Ras Fred Locks Diallo wrote:

“Go get some video recording skills for legend himself obang.”

Jamal Jamus said:

“Hello Wodemaya am a Ghanaian living in Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶 Malabo -Paraeso can’t wait to see you 😇.”

Gilbert Kweku Eshun wrote:

“Please interview Balthazar Engong.”

Rubangakene Paul said:

“You already know who to send our regards to! 😂 We won't mention his name here 🤗Tell him that the entire BROTHERHOOD branches across the world, are immensely proud of him.”

T Kwabena Peprah wrote:

“Greet the maestro for us😂😂😂😂.”

Overflow Key F said:

“Don't fail to get a picture with him BALTASAR ✅✅✅✅✅.”

