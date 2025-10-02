Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Ghanaian Lady in Canada Shares Regrets About Her Marriage: “I Rushed Because of Church Pressure”
Ghanaian Lady in Canada Shares Regrets About Her Marriage: “I Rushed Because of Church Pressure”

by  Philip Boateng Kessie reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking about her failed marriage has generated reactions online
  • She lamented that she was never ready to settle down as a wife, but had to reluctantly do so due to the insistence of the church she attended
  • Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video comforted the lady, with many commending her for using her lived experience to advise others

A Ghanaian lady based in Canada has spoken up about the lessons she learned from her failed marriage.

Describing her marriage as the worst decision of her life, Lilian, in an interview with SVTV Africa on October 1, 2025, said she tied the knot at the age of 25 to a South African man, at a time when she felt unprepared.

Ghanaian lady in Canada opens up on her failed marriage, shares the lessons learnt.
Ghanaian lady in Canada opens up on her failed marriage, shares the lessons learnt. Photo credit: @MissHibiscus/Getty Images
Source: UGC

She explained that after years of being together, the marriage began to crumble as her husband accused her of prioritising her studies over the union.

Quizzed by the interviewer about what she thought went wrong, Lilian admitted that, in hindsight, she firmly believed she should not have agreed to marriage as she considered herself too immature at the time.

She also confessed to being pressured into the marriage by her church after becoming pregnant.

“We met through church, and honestly, it was the worst decision of my life. On my side, I think I went into the marriage way too quickly. I didn’t really understand marriage as I do now. I was pressured into marrying just because I was pregnant.
The church I attended insisted I should marry because of the pregnancy. It was a back-and-forth. I remember saying I would rather not marry and just have the baby, but the pressure was too much. I’m not going to lie, it’s not something I’ve said before, but there was a lot of pressure from the church.”

Ghanaian lady speaks about her failed marriage in an interview.
Ghanaian lady speaks about her failed marriage in an interview. Photo credit: @lilian Abena 9/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Lilian said that although she cherishes the two children from the marriage, the overall experience of rushing into marriage simply because she was pregnant was wrong.

“Two beautiful kids came out of it, and I’m so grateful. I’m happy to be their mum, but what I went through was not worth it”, she told the interviewer.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 6,000 likes and 80 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Canada-based Ghanaian lady's failed marriage

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions about her disclosure of her failed marriage.

@alexadjekum1543 opined:

“I will never let a church decide when I should get married just because I have a child.”

@WoobeyEsperanza wrote:

“Marriage is a serious matter with legal issues. It’s a whole phenomenon, so choose someone who understands you, your level, and is compatible.”

Pregnant lady slams husband's side chick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian married woman chided her husband's mistress.

A viral video showed the pregnant wife lamenting that her husband had neglected his responsibilities because of his side chick.

She appealed to her husband's side chick to urge the man to return home.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

