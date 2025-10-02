A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking about her failed marriage has generated reactions online

She lamented that she was never ready to settle down as a wife, but had to reluctantly do so due to the insistence of the church she attended

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video comforted the lady, with many commending her for using her lived experience to advise others

A Ghanaian lady based in Canada has spoken up about the lessons she learned from her failed marriage.

Describing her marriage as the worst decision of her life, Lilian, in an interview with SVTV Africa on October 1, 2025, said she tied the knot at the age of 25 to a South African man, at a time when she felt unprepared.

She explained that after years of being together, the marriage began to crumble as her husband accused her of prioritising her studies over the union.

Quizzed by the interviewer about what she thought went wrong, Lilian admitted that, in hindsight, she firmly believed she should not have agreed to marriage as she considered herself too immature at the time.

She also confessed to being pressured into the marriage by her church after becoming pregnant.

“We met through church, and honestly, it was the worst decision of my life. On my side, I think I went into the marriage way too quickly. I didn’t really understand marriage as I do now. I was pressured into marrying just because I was pregnant.

The church I attended insisted I should marry because of the pregnancy. It was a back-and-forth. I remember saying I would rather not marry and just have the baby, but the pressure was too much. I’m not going to lie, it’s not something I’ve said before, but there was a lot of pressure from the church.”

Lilian said that although she cherishes the two children from the marriage, the overall experience of rushing into marriage simply because she was pregnant was wrong.

“Two beautiful kids came out of it, and I’m so grateful. I’m happy to be their mum, but what I went through was not worth it”, she told the interviewer.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 6,000 likes and 80 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Canada-based Ghanaian lady's failed marriage

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions about her disclosure of her failed marriage.

@alexadjekum1543 opined:

“I will never let a church decide when I should get married just because I have a child.”

@WoobeyEsperanza wrote:

“Marriage is a serious matter with legal issues. It’s a whole phenomenon, so choose someone who understands you, your level, and is compatible.”

