Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, announced the passing of his mother

He shared a simple yet emotional message, which confirmed some social media posts that his mum had passed away

Several social media users who saw George Opare Addo's post expressed their condolences and prayed for the soul of his mother

George Opare Addo, the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, has lost his mother.

The Minister who doubles as the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) shared a picture with a simple message to signify the passing of his mother.

Youth Development Minister, George Opare Addo's mother passes on. Photo credit: @george.o.addo.1

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, George Opare Addo said:

"Mummy, travel safely!"

In a Facebook post, Malik Yeboah, who shares NDC-related news on his timeline, often called on all party members to condole with George Opare Addo.

"Sad news: The National Youth Organiser of the NDC and the Youth Minister of Ghana, Lawyer George Opare Addo (Pablo), has lost his dearest mother. Let's all reach out to him with our condolences. Be strong in this difficult time, boss. Our deepest condolences to you and the entire family."

In another post on X, @Popony_J shared a photo of George Opare Addo and his mother and prayed she rests well.

"Saddest moments for the Green Army. RIP Mommy 🕊️," @Popony_J stated.

It is not yet known what caused the demise of George Opare Addo's mother. Funeral arrangements have also not been made public yet.

Ghanaians sympathise with George Opare Addo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media after George Opare Addo shared the news of his mother's demise.

Joan Selasie Ahiawordor said:

"Deepest condolences, Sir. May she rest in peace 🙏."

Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey wrote:

"You are in my thoughts and prayers."

Korli Glover said:

"May the Good Lord grant you peace and comfort. God be with you."

Okokodurofo Nana Ampem Darko wrote:

"Have my heartfelt condolences to you and the rest of the family. Hon. Rest in peace, you have contributed your part."

@MusahShiraz1 said:

"Rest well, Mom."

@HRHDukeofMK wrote:

"Aawww, rest well, Cici. My sincere condolences to the Commander of the Green Army."

@SnrAfrica said:

"Slowww💔."

@LawerOtu66388 wrote:

"Rest well, Mom."

@KojoNabry said:

"My condolences to him and his family."

@hamidusharif3 wrote:

"My sincere condolences."

@DzahlieMarc said:

"Our deepest condolences."

@BruceSamsonJnr1 wrote:

"My deepest condolences."

@SirFred1821 said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@AkFredrick_ wrote:

"My condolences to the family 🙏🏾."

@KDOdame said:

"Ooh God!! 😭."

@Youghan2 wrote:

"My condolences 💐 PABLO, we are with you on this day."

@aristotledada said:

"My sincerest condolences 💐."

Source: YEN.com.gh