An old student of Wesley Girls' High School has emerged as the overall best-graduating student of KNUST's School of Medical Sciences

Emmanuella Nana Ahemaa Arhin was named the overall best-graduating student after she obtained distinctions in all her courses during her years of study

Social media users congratulated the new doctor and wished her well in her future endeavours

An intelligent young lady, Emmanuella Nana Ahemaa Arhin, has etched her name in the history books of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after she was named the overall best graduating student of the School of Medical Sciences.

The alumna of Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast obtained distinctions in all her courses during her years of study to become a medical doctor.

Dr Emmanuella Nana Ahemaa Arhin becomes the overall best student of the 2025 KNUST medical sciences graduating class. Photo credit: @thevokofficial

Source: Twitter

A post on X showed that Dr Emmanuella Nana Ahemaa Arhin attended 'He Reigns International School' in Teshie in the Greater Accra Region for her basic education.

She continued to Wesley Girls' High School at Cape Coast in the Central Region, where she wrote her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAASCE) after three years of study before proceeding to KNUST.

"Dr. (Med) Emmanuella Nana Ahemaa Arhin, an alumna of the Wesley Girls High School (Cape Coast), has been named the overall best graduating student of the KNUST School of Medical Sciences.⭐⭐🩺She obtained distinctions in all her courses."

Ghanaians congratulate Emmanuella Arhin

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @thevokofficial on X. Most people congratulated her, while others trolled some Senior High Schools whose students did not earn similar recognitions. Read them below:

@AJ_Sage_ said:

"Wow, Emmanuella Arhin of He Reigns international school, Teshie.🙇❤️ Massive, massive, massive!"

@zerben_for_all wrote:

"Ah so she pass Newton…naaa bro."

@laughCanvas said:

"Thought it was Pearl Yayra."

@nabkasse12 wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉🍾 to her."

@twumbabe said:

"Girls shouldn't come worrying us about she power cause I can't imagine how much this lady sacrificed, you'd want the same thing but want to get it without doing anything."

@brain_dennis_ wrote:

"Kumasi gehey no de3 you won’t hear such things from there oo anaa😂."

