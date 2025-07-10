Ohenewaa Akyea, CEO of MiemieCode, led a donation campaign at the Female Wing of Nsawam Medium Security Prison

The initiative, done through her Mie En Mie Foundation, provided hygiene items and electronics for female inmates

A trending video captured the moment Ohenewaa and her team stood at the prison gate with the donations

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ms. Ohenewaa Akyea, has touched hearts online after leading a donation drive to support female inmates at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

Ghanaian philanthropist Ohenewaa Akyea with her team at Nsawam Female Prison with huge donations for the inmates. Photo credit: sikaofficial (X)

Source: Twitter

Ohenewaa, the founder of MiemieCode and Miemie Magic Market, an apparel importing firm, visited the prison alongside her team from the Mie En Mie Foundation.

Their goal was to provide much-needed support to the female inmates by donating essential hygiene items and electronics to the prison's management.

A video circulating on social media shows Ohenewaa and her team standing outside the prison gate, surrounded by packed boxes containing sanitary pads, toiletries, and other important supplies for the inmates.

Ghanaian philanthropist Ohenewaa donates to Nsawam Prison

The donation is part of the foundation’s broader mission to empower women and reach vulnerable groups often neglected in society.

Inmates at the facility are expected to benefit from the gesture, which drives the growing role of women-led initiatives in promoting social welfare.

Ohenewaa Akyea visits Nsawam Prison with hygiene and electronic donations geared at improving the welfare of inmates. Photo credit: sikaofficial (X)

Source: Twitter

Nsawam Female Prison, part of Ghana’s wider correctional system, houses dozens of women serving sentences or on remand. Facilities often rely on external support to meet the specific needs of female inmates, especially hygiene products.

Ohenewaa’s donation comes at a time when NGOs and individuals are being called upon to complement state efforts.

Watch the video of Ohenewaa and her team at the entrance of Nsawam Prison:

Ohenewaa Akyea donates to a paediatric ward

This is not Ms Akyea’s first philanthropic initiative. In a previous gesture of goodwill, she marked her birthday by donating a television set and undisclosed items to the paediatric ward (Nkrumah ward) of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The donation was in response to a request from the ward, and Ms Akyea noted it as part of her personal commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“I consider this a Corporate Social Responsibility and it’s something I intend to do occasionally,” she said during an interview.

Ghanaians react to Ohenewaa Akyea's prison donation

Ghanaians who came across the video of Ohenewaa Akyea making the donations to Nsawam Prison praised her for the act of kindness.

However, the timing also formed the basis of online banter, considering controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa was recently convicted and is doing her time at the prison facility.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

@Maxibrown2 wrote:

"God bless her."

@TheAtiila commented:

"Oh, nice, Agradaa can now watch her husband on TV."

@PAYICE21 said:

"Ceiling fans for the prison officers or the prisoners? Anyways, this is good."

@GhKwesi88275501 commented:

"Normally, the prison officers should find a way to keep them safe."

Ananzo donates items to Nzema orphanage

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ananzo, the Ghanaian car washer whom Nigerian singer, Davido gifted $5,000 to, donated items to the needy.

In a video on his YouTube channel, the local music promoter shared his intention to bless the needy and underprivileged people in the streets of Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh