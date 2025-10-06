YouTuber Gisela Amponsah confirmed her breakup with Donaldson during a Q&A video shared with fans on social media

She disclosed that they had parted ways months earlier, but declined to share negative details about the relationship

Ghanaians reacted to the announcement, with some suggesting she was signalling her availability to potential suitors

Ghanaian YouTuber and social media influencer Gisela Amponsah has officially confirmed that she is no longer in a relationship with businessman Donaldson.

In a video shared online on Sunday, September 5, 2025, the former Rants, Bants, and Confessions co-host clarified that the breakup with Donaldson happened 'a couple of months ago.'

However, the influencer disclosed that she had no intention of discussing the details of the breakup or speaking any negative statements about her former partner. Gisela stated all these during a question-and-answer session with her followers, who had asked if she was now single.

Gisela Amponsah announces official breakup with Donaldson

Many of Gisela's followers had wondered why she continued posting videos of Donaldson after they had broken up.

She said:

"That is the only reason why I'm speaking on it. Am I in a relationship? No. I have not been in a relationship for a couple of months now, way before all of those things on TikTok happened, way before people were going crazy on TikTok, way before people started even noticing in my vlogs."

It is unclear how long Gisela and Donaldson have been together as a couple. However, their love affair first caught widespread social media attention in October 2024.

The attention followed Gisela's claims on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions (RBC) podcast that her boyfriend sometimes swept the room while she was lying in bed.

Following that, when she praised her man for showering her with numerous expensive gifts and cash regularly, social media erupted. Some of her followers wondered why a man of means, as Gisela was portraying, would be playing the role of a woman in their relationship.

Fast forward to their breakup, Gisela pleaded to her followers and the public to be respectful towards Donaldson and to let the issue subside in peace.

"Can we just be respectful? Let's just respect ourselves on the internet and then let it go," she said.

Watch the video of her announcing the breakup below:

Reactions to Gisela's breakup announcement

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched her video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@alphaman_ stated:

"She’s making the video not for sympathy but to make other rich neqqars know she’s available. 🤣"

@Loadedlow_38 commented:

"She basically did the video for bombers to know she's on the market now. Being a fine girl, life go be easy ooo.😂"

@simonhagan491 wrote:

"Oh, Obolo, sorry, he's done spending your money, abi."

