A young Ghanaian lady has shared a reflective video of her experience and observations during her few months in the United States.

Taking to her TikTok page, @sumpaaya7, a Ghanaian foreign exchange student, explained some cultural behaviours the Americans partake in, which were totally different back home in Ghana.

Ghanaian lady shares cultural surprises in US

According to her, she had been in the US for two months and was amazed by how much they 'mind their business.' She explained that such behaviour was a stark contrast to her experience in Ghana.

She explained that in the US, people generally keep to themselves, and she could be in public spaces without anyone paying attention to her.

She said:

"When I tell you these people mind their business, believe me, they mind their business. As a Ghanaian, it was very weird to me. They don't care what you do. Like, everyone is on his or her own. If you don't talk to them, they will not talk to you."

The second major surprise she encountered was the extreme privacy and quietness of residential neighbourhoods. She said most times she went outside the neighbourhood, she saw almost no one walking around.

"You only see cars and houses, but you don't see anybody outside. They are always inside," she added.

She concluded by saying there are many more differences she has noticed, suggesting that her initial experiences have been a significant adjustment from what she is used to back home in Ghana.

Reactions to Ghanaian lady's experience in US

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched her share her US experience. Some of the comments are below.

Pearl said:

"It depends o. If you live among teens, they don’t mind their business. 😭😭"

Ericka Joseph687 explained:

"The United States is a very individualistic society, so people tend to keep to themselves and their close circles. Most people just go to work and then head home, so you usually don’t see many people out and about, especially in the suburbs. In urban cities, you’ll see more people outside."

b_princy.y wrote:

"Minding their business is so real!"

IsaacKins commented:

"NYC? Bc that’s the only city I know that we mind our business. 😭"

