Ghanaian Student Discloses Surprising Differences Between US and Ghanaian Schools
- A Ghanaian student in the US shared her surprise over the freedom of dress and appearance in American schools
- The student compared American and Ghanaian school rules, noting differences in hair and piercing regulations
- Her video sparked reactions online, with many agreeing that some Ghanaian school rules need to be revised
A young Ghanaian woman attending school in the United States caused a stir online after she shared the difference in culture between American and Ghanaian schools.
Taking to her TikTok account, @sumpaaya7, the Ghanaian lady, who is currently studying in the US, stated that she was surprised by the level of freedom afforded to students in the US.
According to her, she noticed the levels of personal expression allowed in many American schools, which, in her view, were entirely different from the strict discipline she was used to back home in Ghana.
Ghanaian student compares school cultures in US
First of all, the Ghanaian lady highlighted the freedom of dress and appearance that American students enjoy. She was taken aback by how students could wear whatever they pleased, including crop tops, and even dye their hair in bold colours.
She also recounted an experience when she saw a fellow student sporting bright blue hair, something she implied would be utterly unthinkable in a Ghanaian school.
She said:
"The first day I went to school, I saw someone with blue hair. Like, the person dyed their hair blue. Blue! Blue hair. In Ghana? Hey, God! I was so, so, so surprised."
In Ghana, school uniforms are strictly enforced, and there are significant restrictions on personal appearance.
"Don't let me even start on the piercings. Students here pierce their ears, their nose, anywhere, and it's like, it's very normal to them. In Ghana, you can't have one piercing, and you have to wear a very tiny earring," she added.
The young Ghanaian student humorously remarked that, for anyone who is "very judgmental," American schools might not be the best fit.
She said this because of the culture that encourages self-expression through dress and appearance.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to US and Ghana school comparison
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the student's video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.
Calebgrade said:
"Can we all agree that even though Ghanaians can't copy them, some rules in the Ghanaian education system make no sense & must be changed. like the hair thing."
Ghosted wrote:
"Even Ghanaian society is more strict than American schools."
Blue💙berry commented:
"In Ghana, you are not even allowed to keep your hair in high school."
Clyphanie stated:
"You didn’t talk bout fighting with teachers. 😭"
Ghanaian lady shares cultural surprises in US
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that @sumpaaya7 explained some cultural behaviours that the Americans partake in, which were totally different back home in Ghana.
According to her, she had been in the US for two months and was amazed by how much they 'mind their business.' She explained that such behaviour was a stark contrast to her experience in Ghana.
She stated that in the US, people generally keep to themselves, and she could be in public spaces without anyone paying attention to her.
