DJ Kinaata, a beloved 23-year-old DJ and TikToker from Manso Kumpese, has died in his sleep, leaving his community in deep mourning

In a viral video, his grieving mother claimed that his ex-girlfriend allegedly cursed him after a painful breakup, leading to his demise

Ghanaians on social media shared mixed reactions to the video, with many calling on men to avoid dating women who resort to curses when things end badly

DJ Kinaata, a popular disc jockey (DJ) and TikToker from Manso Kumpese in the Ashanti Region, has reportedly died, throwing his entire community and Ghanaians on social media into mourning.

The avid content creator, whose real name is Isaac Twum, reportedly died on Thursday, October 2, 2025, after he slept and never woke up.

According to reports, the 23-year-old passed away after his longtime girlfriend, with whom he had recently broken up, cursed him for allegedly mistreating her during their time together.

Below is a TikTok video of DJ Kinaata and his alleged girlfriend in happier times.

DJ Kinaata’s mother details alleged curse

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, DJ Kinaata’s mother opened up about what happened to her son.

She said that he fell ill several weeks ago, yet when they took him to the hospital, doctors could not find anything wrong with him.

“As doctors said there was nothing wrong with him, we started asking around to find alternative causes to his illness, and we found out that his ex-girlfriend had cursed him. So someone advised us to find someone prominent to lead us to go and apologise, so we found someone and went to visit the girl's father for her to overturn the curse,” she said.

DJ Kinaata's mother stated that when they arrived, she discovered that the girl's father was her uncle, so he hurriedly agreed to bring his daughter for the matter to be settled.

She added that the girl admitted in her father's presence to cursing her son due to how he mistreated her during their relationship.

"Once she said that, we apologised and offered to compensate her for her suffering. We asked them what they wanted and they informed us. So we gave her Ghc 2000, two pieces of cloth, a crate of eggs, and one pair of footwear. It was even my son who gave us her foot size, as they had dated for a while," she added.

The late entertainer's mother said that following the resolution of the case, they went to a priest for the curse to be recanted.

DJ Kinaata's mother details final moments

According to the late superstar's mother, her son's ex-girlfriend started dragging her feet when it was time for the curse to be overturned, even though they had already compensated her.

“When we went to a priest to overturn the curse, she claimed to have forgotten which river deity she used to curse my son. That delayed us, as we had to make more enquiries to discover the actual deity,” she added.

Following that, they began the rituals to overturn the curse, but her son died on October 2, a day before they were supposed to go for the final ritual.

Below is a TikTok video of DJ Kinaata’s mother detailing what happened to her son.

The video stirred mixed reactions on social media, as some netizens blamed the girl for DJ Kinaata’s death, while others defended her and said he should not have mistreated her when they were dating.

