A strong delegation from the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family paid a courtesy visit to the seat of the Presidency

The visit aimed to officially inform the President of the passing of the late inventor and invite him to the observance event

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's observance event has been slated to be held at the Legon Park in Accra on October 20

It was a deeply moving moment when family relatives of the late Ghanaian inventor and religious leader, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, went to the seat of the Presidency, the Jubilee House, on Thursday, October 10.

The purpose of the visit was to officially inform President John Mahama of the passing of the late inventor and invite him to the observance event set for October 20 at the Legon Park in Accra.

Photos of the visit, shared on the Facebook page of Kantanka TV, showed the warm reception the leader of the delegation, the former MP for Dome Kwabenya and other relatives received when they visited the seat of the President.

Representing the government was the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who warmly welcomed the delegation to the Presidency and was pictured having a conversation with Adwoa Safo.

The former CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, was, however, not seen among the family delegation that paid a courtesy visit to Jubilee House.

“The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, led by Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, officially informed the President to invite him to the 40-day observance on October 20,” the post read.

Apostle Safo's family warns the public

The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has meanwhile cautioned the public not to engage Kwadwo Safo Jnr. in any issue related to the funeral.

The statement, signed by the family’s spokesperson, indicated that all issues regarding the funeral should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

It added that anyone who transacts business with Kwadwo Safo Jnr does so at their own risk.

“The family of the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr. Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has been authorized to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organization of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the statement read in part.

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Automobiles died on September 11, 2025, after which news of his passing which officially announced by Adowa Safo.

Photos of the Jubilee House visit below:

