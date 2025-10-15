The brother of Akosua Serwaa has gone public about the plans to hold Daddy Lumba's funeral on December 6

Speaking in an interview, Emmanuel Anane Boate said that, as a member of the funeral planning committee, he has not been given any updates

He admitted that the date for Daddy Lumba’s funeral was only announced during a visit to the Jubilee House

A member of Daddy Lumba’s funeral planning committee has spoken up about the late musician’s planned burial.

In an interview with Zionfelix TV, Emmanuel Anane Boate, the brother of Akosua Serwaa, was asked about the preparations for the funeral scheduled to take place on December 6, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's Funeral Committee member speaks on the planned funeral.

In his response, the elder brother of Akosua Serwaa said he did not know if the funeral was still going to happen as originally announced by members of Daddy Lumba's family.

As a member of the planning committee for the funeral, he explained that they had only met once, which was after the one-week observance held on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

He also added that whether the court injunction against Odo Broni and the head of Daddy Lumba’s family would in any way hinder the funeral date remained unclear.



“Now we do not know what is happening due to the furor that has arisen in the wake of the court case. Whether it will happen or not, one cannot tell. Looking at how things are going, we can’t say for sure because so far, no funeral committee meeting has been called to discuss the matter. We hope to see some progress soon. The committee should be meeting to deliberate on these challenges that have emerged, but it has not happened.”

Emmanuel Anane Boate also indicated that he became aware of the funeral date when he joined the family entourage to pay a courtesy visit to the Jubilee House.

“It was when we stated our purpose for the visit to the Jubilee House that the head of Daddy Lumba’s family, Kofi Owusu and Collins, made it known that it had been agreed that the funeral would be held at the stadium in December. We got to know about it at the Jubilee House,” he said.

Odo Broni accused of negligence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa had accused Odo Broni of playing a role in the late legend’s death.

This came after a document issued by the Fosuh family secretary, on behalf of Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh, called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Daddy Lumba’s death.

They accused Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, of being negligent when the singer fell ill and of lying in the aftermath of his death to cover up her actions.

