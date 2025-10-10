A Ghanaian pastor angrily confronted a mourner who repeatedly rushed him during a burial service

The cleric questioned the mourner’s understanding of Christian burial rites and called for intervention from relatives

The video of the pastor’s frustration trended, sparking hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media

A video of a Ghanaian pastor showing his frustration and anger at a mourner during a burial service has sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

In a short but amusing video spotted online, the unnamed man of God lost his composure and publicly lambasted the mourner.

A Ghanaian pastor lets out his frustration on a mourner during a burial service for rushing him to complete the program.

In the video, the Man of God was dressed in traditional clerical attire, leading the service.

However, a man, who was in the background of the video, was persistently rushing him to speed up the funeral rites.

The pastor, visibly angry, stopped his proceedings to address the disruption. He went on to question the mourner's understanding and respect for the Christian burial process.

He then turned his attention to the rest of the mourners, asking them if they were aware of the 'necessary rites' that must be performed in the name of Jesus for the deceased.

He also pointed out that he had noticed the unruly behaviour from the same mourner at the beginning of the burial service.

"The last time, at the entrance, he was doing the same thing," the pastor said.

The pastor's frustration boiled over as he called on any relative or friend of the disruptive mourner to intervene and caution him.

Watch the moment in the video below:

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama scolds Appiah Stadium in front of Sir Sam Jonah.

Reactions to pastor's vexation at burial service

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@samuelkwakye58 said:

"Lol. I thought men of God were the most tolerable and understanding people oo."

@Airtimestudioss wrote:

"How can you read the Bible from verse 1 to 12? Time no dey ooo, the food go finish left am. 😂"

@realest__gabby commented:

"The pastor should have understood. 😂😭 Funeral jollof go soon finish. 🤦‍♂️"

@PeprahIsaa51288 wrote:

"Dey wan do fast go eat funeral jollof, you dey dere dey do long."

