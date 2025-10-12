Katon 360 has donated a brand-new pickup truck to the Ghana Teacher Prize Secretariat to support educators

The donation was made during the 2025 Ghana Teacher Prize National Awards event

The company aims to empower teachers with digital tools through its platforms Katon 360 and Katon Meet

Katon 360 has donated a brand-new pickup truck to the Ghana Teacher Prize Secretariat under the National Teaching Council (NTC).

The presentation of the vehicle took place at the just-ended Ghana Teacher Prize 2025 National Awards, held to honour outstanding teachers across the country.

Katon 360, a global digital learning hub, donates a new pickup truck to the Ghana Teacher Prize Secretariat.

The donation forms part of Katon’s broader mission to promote the digitisation of education and empower teachers across Ghana with the technological tools and motivation required to deliver high-quality learning experiences.

Speaking at the event, a representative of Katon 360 reaffirmed the company’s belief that teachers are the cornerstone of every nation’s development.

“Our investment in education is an investment in the future. Beyond this donation, we are driven by a mission to make technology accessible to every teacher and student in Ghana and across Africa,” a representative of the company said.

According to Katon 360, the donation aligns with its goal of supporting teachers as nation-builders while providing digital solutions that enhance classroom efficiency and learning outcomes across Ghana and Africa.

What is Katon 360?

Katon 360 is a digital learning platform that works on many devices, offers interactive lessons, helps teachers manage classrooms, and tracks students’ performance.

The platform makes teaching more engaging for teachers and allows students to learn from anywhere at any time.

Katon 360 provides comprehensive digital learning platform for students and teachers.

The company has also introduced Katon Meet, a virtual meeting platform. This tool is made for both schools and companies.

It supports online classes, teacher training, parent-teacher meetings, workshops, and corporate meetings.

According to Katon, the new platform combines educational tools with professional video conferencing features.

It gives schools, businesses, and government offices a secure and affordable way to meet online. The company adds that Katon Meet is proudly made in Africa.

Katon said these tools support its goal of “Education for all, no boundaries.”

The company believes technology can close the learning gap and help more people across Africa and beyond.

They encouraged schools, teachers, and companies to learn more about their platforms and partnership opportunities by visiting Katon 360’s website and social media pages.

Madam Stella Gyimaah Larbi, 34-year-old woman English teacher, emerges as Ghana's Most Outstanding Teacher.

34-year-old woman adjudged best teacher

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Madam Stella Gyimaah Larbi, a 34-year-old English Language teacher, was adjudged Ghana's Most Outstanding Teacher at the Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony.

The teacher from Adenta Community Junior High School (JHS) in the Greater Accra Region was named the winner at the occasion in Tamale.

Madam Stella Larbi received a three-bedroom house worth GH¢300,000.00, an educational trip to Dubai, a promotion out of turn, and a GETFund scholarship to study abroad.

She was followed by the first runner-up, Madam Fati from Buipe Girls’ Model School in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, who took home a double cabin pick-up vehicle and promotion out of turn.

