Social media has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a young teacher and National Service Personnel, Sarah

The Methodist University College of Education (Metcoe) graduate was returning from church with her family and pastor when their vehicle collided with a VIP bus

Friends and TikTok creators shared heartbreaking tributes online, with many Ghanaians also sharing their sad reactions

Numerous TikTok creators have been thrown into mourning following the sad death of a young and beautiful teacher and National Service Personnel (NSP).

According to reports, Sarah died in a car accident on October 9 when a Hyundai Elantra and a VIP bus collided near Tano-Odumase in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region.

Metro TV reported that witnesses said the bus lost control due to alleged speeding and slammed into the smaller Hyundai vehicle.

The Methodist University College of Education graduate was reportedly returning from a church service with her family and their pastor when the accident occurred.

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel were called to the scene of the crash and found five people dead and one survivor who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The crash killed five people, including Sarah and her pastor. Her mother was reportedly the only survivor.

Friends mourn NSP killed in accident

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, TikTok creator King Charles Kitchen announced the tragic death of his close friend with a video montage of their warmest moments together.

He shared in his caption: "Sarah is her name. Very friendly. She just completed the College of Education, and she was doing her service. On her way from church with her family, including her mother and her pastor, they got into an accident and all of them died except her mother. Hmm,"

King Charles shared other videos showing Sarah’s warm and welcoming personality, lamenting the unexpected end to her life.

Reactions to Metcoe student’s tragic death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of Sarah’s death.

Jasper Ray said:

"Oh💔💔. May her soul rest in perfect peace😭."

Miss Vi@💜 wrote:

"Hmm💔😥. Life is full of uncertainties Rest well, dear 🙏."

_Lavish❤️🌸😍 commented:

"Take heart bro 😎 😳🥹😭😭Owuo kura adea nkwa ntumi ngye."

Ginamens said:

"I viewed her status yesterday oo😭😭😭. Herrr, may her soul rest in peace 🕊."

✨BOSS🦋LADY🍒 wrote:

"Why us? 💔😭RIP dear metcan😔😭."🌹

Abena Pinamang❤️ commented:

"Menua no k)😭💔😭. Ahhh Akosua, w’aha me oo😭💔😭."

Young nurse killed in accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that young Ghanaian nurse Abena Jen died in an accident on the Cape Coast–Accra Highway.

According to the Ghana News Agency, five people died and 12 were injured when a DAF truck loaded with 70 bags of rice collided with a Toyota Hiace passenger vehicle.

The newly trained midwife, who had nearly 20,000 TikTok followers, was reportedly headed to Accra when the crash occurred on September 15.

