Suzzy Pinamang has left Adventist SHS after regaining her sight following her successful surgery in the UK

Her brother, in a recent interview, disclosed that processes are still ongoing to ensure that she transfers to Kumasi Girls’ SHS

He disclosed Suzzy Pinamang’s reason for making the decision and also thanked Ibrahim Mahama for his support

Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, who received a full scholarship following her return to Ghana after undergoing eye surgery in the UK, has chosen to switch schools.

The 16-year-old, who was schooling at Adventist SHS in Kumasi at the time she was mistakenly shot in the eye by a classmate, has decided to transfer to Kumasi Girls’ SHS (KUGISS).

News of her decision to switch schools was made public by her brother, Clement Kobi, in a recent interview on the TikTok page of @gossips24tv.

He explained that the decision to change schools for the 16-year-old was made to ensure that Suzzy does not feel traumatised.

“Mr Ibrahim Mahama, after giving Suzzy a full scholarship, asked her which school she wanted to attend. She disclosed that she preferred Kumasi Girls’, so we are in the process, and very soon she will start school there,” he said.

Suzzy Pinamang’s shooting incident and surgery

Suzzy Pinamang lost her sight on Friday, April 4, 2025, after she was accidentally shot in the eye by a male classmate who brought a gun to class.

The suspect, Bernard, who shot her, was arrested and arraigned before a high court.

Amid insistent pleas for help from Suzzy’s family, Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama came to the embattled student’s rescue and flew her from Kumasi to Accra for medical evaluation.

She was later flown to the UK, where she successfully underwent surgery at the renowned Moorfields Eye Hospital, fully restoring her eyesight.

Reactions to Suzy Pinamang leaving Adventist SHS

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised the 16-year-old for changing her school and for opting to attend an all-girls’ school.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

“This is a good decision taken by Suzy and her family. Kumasi Girls is a top school, and she will enjoy her stay.”

