Suzzy Pinamang Quits Adventist SHS After Regaining Eyesight, Chooses An All-Girls School, Video
- Suzzy Pinamang has left Adventist SHS after regaining her sight following her successful surgery in the UK
- Her brother, in a recent interview, disclosed that processes are still ongoing to ensure that she transfers to Kumasi Girls’ SHS
- He disclosed Suzzy Pinamang’s reason for making the decision and also thanked Ibrahim Mahama for his support
Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, who received a full scholarship following her return to Ghana after undergoing eye surgery in the UK, has chosen to switch schools.
The 16-year-old, who was schooling at Adventist SHS in Kumasi at the time she was mistakenly shot in the eye by a classmate, has decided to transfer to Kumasi Girls’ SHS (KUGISS).
News of her decision to switch schools was made public by her brother, Clement Kobi, in a recent interview on the TikTok page of @gossips24tv.
He explained that the decision to change schools for the 16-year-old was made to ensure that Suzzy does not feel traumatised.
“Mr Ibrahim Mahama, after giving Suzzy a full scholarship, asked her which school she wanted to attend. She disclosed that she preferred Kumasi Girls’, so we are in the process, and very soon she will start school there,” he said.
Suzzy Pinamang’s shooting incident and surgery
Suzzy Pinamang lost her sight on Friday, April 4, 2025, after she was accidentally shot in the eye by a male classmate who brought a gun to class.
The suspect, Bernard, who shot her, was arrested and arraigned before a high court.
Amid insistent pleas for help from Suzzy’s family, Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama came to the embattled student’s rescue and flew her from Kumasi to Accra for medical evaluation.
She was later flown to the UK, where she successfully underwent surgery at the renowned Moorfields Eye Hospital, fully restoring her eyesight.
At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions online.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Suzy Pinamang leaving Adventist SHS
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised the 16-year-old for changing her school and for opting to attend an all-girls’ school.
Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:
“This is a good decision taken by Suzy and her family. Kumasi Girls is a top school, and she will enjoy her stay.”
Suzzy Pinamang hails Ibrahim Mahama
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Suzzy Pinamang singled out Ibrahim Mahama after returning to Ghana from the UK on July 3, 2025.
The Adventist SHS student praise the business mogul for funding her surgery and trip to the UK.
She also spoke about how Ibrahim Mahama’s intervention in her plight saved her life.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.