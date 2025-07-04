Ghanaian student Suzzy Pinamang has returned to Ghana after a successful eye surgery in the UK

The Seventh-day Adventist who was shot in the eye has expressed her gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for sponsoring her medical expenses

Some social media users have commended Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama for his good deeds

Suzzy Pinamang, a determined young student from SDA Senior High School, has triumphantly returned to Ghana following a life-changing eye surgery that restored her sight.

After enduring a traumatic incident that left her injured, Suzzy's resilience shone through as she embarked on a healing journey.

Suzzy Pinamang rocks a stylish outfit as she arrives in Ghana after her eye surgery in the UK. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Suzzy Pinamang arrives in Ghana after surgery

Suzzy Pinamang arrived in Ghana on July 3, 2025, accompanied by her supportive elder brother, and was instantly recognisable as she confidently donned a pair of stylish sunglasses that hinted at her newfound freedom.

In a touching viral video, Suzzy expressed her profound gratitude to renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who graciously sponsored her surgery and covered her travel expenses to the UK for medical treatment. With heartfelt emotion, she stated,

“May God continue to bless Mr. Ibrahim Mahama. I am eternally grateful for the incredible support he has provided to me and my family. Without his intervention, I wouldn’t have the gift of sight, and my life would have taken a dark turn.”

Suzzy Pinamang thanks Ibrahim Mahama

SDA Senior High School Suzzy Pinamang has publicly expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama for sponsoring her eye surgery and travel expenses to the UK in a viral video.

Some social media users have reacted to Suzzy Pinamang's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dart_grafix stated:

"Just 1week see how e make fine. Hmmm Ghana 🇬🇭😂."

Iam_amatiana stated:

"This man’s generation is going to be blessed forever🙏 ."

bigchris_rocks stated:

"Some people won't help but rather buy luxurious cars and park them for ladies to see, saying they get money... Good people help the poor."

rashnation1994

"See the way am smiling 😂."

tees_jewelleries stated:

"Awww this made me teary .. may God continue to lift him amen 🙏."

The Instagram video is below:

Suzzy Pinamang's brother praises Ibrahim Mahama

Suzzy's brother, who accompanied her during this challenging chapter, also shared his heartfelt thanks in another moving video.

He praised Mr. Mahama for his extraordinary kindness and generosity, referring to him as “God sent.”

He elaborated on the immense impact Mahama's support has had on their lives, highlighting his commitment to helping others in desperate need.

Together, they recognised Ibrahim Mahama not merely as a businessman but as a compassionate soul dedicated to uplifting those around him, a true vessel of hope in times of adversity.

The TikTok video is below:

Suzzy Pinamang secures a UK visa

Earlier YEN.com.gh wrote about Suzzy Pinamang, who has made significant progress in her efforts to restore her vision.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that the government would assist the 16-year-old to secure her visa.

The minister expressed his gratitude to all those who helped the Adventist SHS student receive the necessary assistance.

