A young lady has triggered reactions after she shared her views about Akosua Serwaa’s lawsuit.

Speaking in a video, the young lady, based abroad, Akosua Serwaa, opened up on the challenges of providing for a man

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

A young Ghanaian lady based abroad has caused a stir after she shared her views regarding the brouhaha that has arisen in the aftermath of Daddy Lumba's passing.

In a video that has since gone viral and was signed by YEN.com.gh, the lady, known on TikTok as @queenjv23, looked visibly emotional as she reacted to the lawsuit filed by Akosua Serwaa regarding Daddy Lumba's funeral.

A Ghanaian woman shows solidarity with Akosua Serwaa. Photo credit:@queenjv23/TikToK, @Daddy Lumba/Facebook

She sided with Akosua Serwaa and indicated that it was not easy for a woman living abroad to work and support a man.

She imagined how Akosua Serwaa might have had to put her dreams on hold to help Daddy Lumba reach the level they both envisioned, only for him to leave her for another woman.

"What Akosua is going through is not easy; I can't understand her. It is not easy living abroad to support a man, putting your dreams on hold to support him."

Akosua Serwaa files a lawsuit

Akosua Serwaa and her children have filed a lawsuit regarding the funeral of Daddy Lumba.

The 62-year-old indicated that she was not consulted concerning the funeral arrangements for the late musician.

Akosua Serwaa files lawsuit over Daddy Lumba's funeral. Photo credit: @ghbrain/TikTok, @Dr Bawumia/Facebook

She therefore asks the court to name her as the sole widow and for Odo Broni not to be recognised as the widow.

Reactions to the lady's support for Akosua Serwaa

People who reacted to the video shared varied opinions about the young lady's concerns for Akosua Serwaa.

Nana Sarfo stated:

"Why did she ignore him at his worst time? There’s help to travel and Serwaa continued; later, Bronii has also done her part. Look at the investment this man has made in Ghana here."

Shishi wrote:

"Akosua Serwaa has already sent the drink to the family to nullify the traditional marriage. If anything, the court marriage is waiting to be signed. So, in fact, they are legally separated."

Afia wrote:

"Hmm, I have cried after seeing the letter they pulled out. If you have stayed in Europe, you will understand what she went through with her kids."

Adwoa wrote:

"Sis, people don’t understand this whole process. It’s like I’m even crying mpoooo for her. In any abroad man marriage, you are married on paper, so it’s not for the weak. You can’t go for any benefits because everywhere you go, you’re married."



Ajagurajah speaks on Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah had slammed Akosua Serwaa's legal challenge against Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba's family.

Speaking in an interview, the spiritual leader stated that Daddy Lumba's first wife had abandoned the musician when he was unwell.

