Ohemaa Woyeje has expressed worry over the recent developments surrounding the funeral arrangements of Daddy Lumba

The outspoken journalist appealed to Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni to resolve whatever issues they have

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions on the concerns raised by Ohemaa Woyeje

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has taken exception to the ongoing feud between Daddy Lumba's embattled wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Reacting to the issue, Ohemaa Woyeje expressed deep concern over ongoing exchanges and counterclaims involving the two women’s relationship with the late Daddy Lumba and the question of who should be recognised as his rightful widow.

She expressed astonishment as to why the feuding factions cannot be spoken to, to ensure that some understanding is reached on who should play what role at the funeral.

“So can we bring together the two groups to ensure that there is an understanding? We can say this woman (Akosua Serwaa) is his wife, you are now part of this; he has children with you. He was a grown man who made his own decisions.”

She then turned her attention to Akosua Serwaa and appealed to her to take Odo Broni as her child or younger sister so that the brouhaha surrounding Lumba’s demise would cool off.

“We did not grant the divorce you sought, so you are still the first wife. This is how we intend to go about the funeral, and this is the date. So take this young lady as your younger sister or as your child.”

Ohemaa Woyeje indicated that the main aim in all of this was to ensure that the legacy of Daddy Lumba is preserved.



Akosua Serwaa files lawsuit

The embattled wife of Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, and her children have filed a lawsuit regarding the funeral of the late musician.

In her lawsuit dated October 9, Akosua Serwaa indicated that she was not consulted concerning the funeral arrangements.

She therefore prayed in her lawsuit to be recognised as the legally wedded wife and for Odo Broni not to be recognised as the wife of the late musician.



Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ohemaa Woyeje's appeal

Social media users who watched the video offered diverse views on the comments by Ohemaa Woyeje.

Okyeamewaagh stated:

“From the look of things, Maa Akosua Serwaa has been through a lot. Justice must prevail.”

imnuella1 wrote:

“The man is a narcissist. He knew he had messed up big time, that’s why he wrote that song for us to sympathize with him, because he knew the truth would come out after his death. He deserves everything that is happening, because he caused it.”

Life goes on added:

"Abusuapanin is a confused, greedy man. He wants to spoil Lumba's funeral. Look at the way he gave a big shoutout to Bossman on camera because of money, that is really not a leader."





Collins Amankwah comments on Akosua Serwaa’s lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s family spokesperson has spoken on the lawsuit filed by the musician's first wife.

Collins Owusu Amankwah, in his statement, denied claims that Akosua Serwaa’s lawsuit was attempting to stop the funeral from proceeding.

