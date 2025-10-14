A popular Ghanaian lawyer is trending after he broke his silence on the Akosua Serwaa lawsuit regarding Daddy Lumba's planned funeral

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Kusi Appiah, has waded into the legalities surrounding the marital life of Daddy Lumba and the issues that have popped up after his demise.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @neat100.9fmofficial, the respected lawyer, who once was the counsel of a former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan, in an interview, discussed a German divorce law that outlines conditions under which a marriage can be dissolved.

He then disclosed that one circumstance under which a divorce can be granted is when the couple has been separated for a year.

"In Germany, for instance, a separation for one year can warrant a divorce. And so we can go to the court after one year and say that we had separated, and so grant the divorce. And once the petition is filed and they go through the process, it would be given to you. And so if the circumstances exist for a divorce, you should use it, and so if you don’t, by law there is nothing to show that there has actually been a divorce."

Lawyer Kusi Appiah made these comments while reacting to a reported statement by the family lawyers of Daddy Lumba, claiming that Akosua Serwaa sought divorce through traditional customary rites.

With this, he explained that because all legal processes were not sought and followed in ensuring the dissolution of the marriage, by law, it is considered that Daddy Lumba was still the legally wedded husband of Akosua Serwaa.

"Unless those who are defending the second marriage can prove by law that the first marriage was dissolved", he told the interviewer.

Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit against Odo Broni

Akosua Serwaa, on October 3, filed a lawsuit against Daddy Lumba’s family head, Transitions Funeral Home, and Odo Broni after the date of her late husband’s funeral service was announced.

The lawsuit sought to challenge the funeral arrangements made by the funeral committee.

The grieving widow is praying that the court to recognise her as the only legitimate spouse of the late singer.

Reactions to Lawyer Kusi Appiah’s disclosure on divorce in Germany

Ghanaians who took to the comments section have shared their views on the matter.



KENTE ABENA commented:

"Only schnapps cannot dissolve a marriage; it should come with the ring, money, and Bible she took at the engagement, and both families must come together. Full stop."



Ms dYeboah opined:

"Lumba never loved Maa Serwaa, but he needed help, which he had, and after the fame and money, he chose Odo Broni."



Jenn_ Jennell indicated:

"Why are people not talking about what Lumba did to her? He was supposed to come seek medical care, and he ended up getting married and giving birth to five children. Oh men, hmm."

Collins Amankwah speaks on Akosua Serwaa’s lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the spokesperson for Daddy Lumba’s family has broken his silence on the lawsuit filed by Akosua Serwaa.

Collins Owusu Amankwah, in his statement, rubbished claims that Akosua Serwaa’s lawsuit seeks to stop the family from proceeding with the funeral.

He also advised Akosua Serwaa regarding the legal action

