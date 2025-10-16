Evangelist Papa Shee has got tongues wagging on social media in the wake of his comments about Daddy Lumba's married life

In an interview, the former highlife musician confessed that Daddy Lumba had children outside his marriage to Akosua Serwaa

Netizens, who took to the comments section of the video, have shared their views on the comments made by Papa Shee



Evangelist Papa Shee, the former musician and protégé of Daddy Lumba, has left many puzzled with his disclosure about the complicated lifestyle of Daddy Lumba before his passing.

Speaking to journalists after the court adjourned the injunction application by Akosua Serwaa to Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Evangelist Papa Shee confessed that he knew of many women Daddy Lumba had children with outside of his marriage to Akosua Serwaa.

Papa Shee speaks on Daddy Lumba’s family dispute after a court appearance over Akosua Serwaa's injunction. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Papa Shee, Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Delving into details, Evangelist Papa Shee, who kept referring to Daddy Lumba as his brother, stated that in the aftermath of the late musician's passing, many of such women had contacted him in the wake of the brouhaha surrounding his planned funeral.

According to him, many of Daddy Lumba's baby mamas called to express their sympathy over the ordeal Akosua Serwaa was going through.

"She is aware that he (Daddy Lumba) had kids with so many women. When I was in the world, I knew the women he had kids with, by now those women watching, knew that my brother and I knew of their children. As my brother is no longer alive, many of them have called me saying, 'Osofo, why are they doing this to Mama Serwaa? We all followed up at a point but we have given respect to her, and today they are asking for forgiveness.'

Papa Shee opened up on a touching story where one of Daddy Lumba's baby mamas reached out to him with the sole aim of seeking forgiveness from Akosua Serwaa for having a child with his legally wedded husband.



"One of them came to me seeking that I plead with Mama Serwaa on her behalf for having a child with her husband. So I led her and her child to Mama Serwaa, and she (Akosua Serwaa) embraced the child and the woman, after which she prayed for the boy. She then stated that she had forgiven all that had happened in the past. That is what we were expecting Odo Broni to do."

Akosua Serwaa files an injunction application on Daddy Lumba's funeral. Photo credit: @Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook, @GHbrain/TikTok

He then assured that none of the children Daddy Lumba had outside of his marriage to Akosua Serwaa would be abandoned.

"If my brother has children outside of his marriage, it does not mean we should abandon them. If you give birth with someone, it does not mean you will become a legal wife."

At the time of writing, the video had racked up over 10,000 likes and 100 comments.

Reactions to Papa Shee's remarks about Daddy Lumba

Mahama Abas opined:

"Odo Broni was his concubine."

Tawiah Kwakye wrote:

"Odo Broni should have taken Appeatus' advice."



Opoku George added:

"Truth hurts; the first wife is indeed accommodating."

Ernestina Fosu speaks after court appearance



Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosu had broken her silence after her court appearance on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's sister, in a video, said that a final determination had to be made by the court before the funeral could proceed

