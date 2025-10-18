Popular Ghanaian businessman Ernest Ofori Sarpong was present for the funeral and burial of his 'son', Michael Kwesi Ofori

Michael Kwesi Ofori died on Tuesday , August 12 , 2025, and this stirred sadness on social media

The General rose to prominence in September 2023 after marrying a relative of a major NPP politician

The funeral service and burial of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s godson, Michael Kwesi Ofori, was held on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Michael Kwesi Ofori, also known as the General, died on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Until his demise, he was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Investors Hub, a consulting firm offering advisory services.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his family mourned the passing of Michael Ofori.

He rose to prominence in Ghana after he got married in September 2023. His wedding, held in Kumasi, generated excitement on social media.

The Investors Hub CEO tied the knot with Rita Ofori Acheampong, a relative of former Health Minister, Dr Richard Anane.

His funeral service was held at The Glorious Mega Church, New Gbawe Cathedral in Accra. Aside from his Godfather, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, some members of the East Legon Executive Club were present.

However, Ghana entrepreneur, Osei Kwame Despite, who is the bosom friend of Ernest Ofori Sarpong, was not present.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s first child, Cindy and her husband, Richard Peprah, were present.

At the funeral service, the renowned business mogul sat quietly. He was in all black attire and seemed to be in a sombre mood. He was accompanied by his wife.

The final funeral rites were held at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Michael Ofori’s funeral

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by TinaNewsGh on Instagram. Read them below:

Maame Afua Asantewaa said:

“It's not easy. Rest in peace.”

Joshua Asiedu Mella wrote:

“Rest well, bro. We will all taste it one day as humans, my condolences to the entire family 😢.”

Eric Damoah said:

“Nana Kwasi, may your soul rest in peace. I met you at the Springs of Joy church at American House, now the Ultimate Charismatic Centre. You were such a nice and gentle protocol during your time of serving the major Prophet Dr Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh, it is well with your soul.”

Chris Larry wrote:

“Hmmmm......it's well.”

