The Black Stars of Ghana capped off their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a heartwarming act of kindness

The team paid a visit to one of the capital’s most renowned charity homes, a gesture that has earned widespread praise

FIFA applauded Ghana for securing a World Cup spot, recognising the Black Stars’ impressive qualification run

Fresh from masterminding Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the technical team of the Black Stars made time to spread joy beyond the pitch.

On Monday, October 13 2025, head coach Otto Addo led his backroom staff on a touching visit to the Osu Children’s Home, where they donated items and shared special moments with the children.

Otto Addo and the Black Stars technical team celebrate Ghana's World Cup qualification with a donation on October 13, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Otto Addo, others donate to Osu Children's Home

The team, which guided Ghana to their fifth World Cup appearance, presented several gifts, including an undisclosed cash donation to support the orphanage.

According to Ghanafa.org, Otto Addo was joined by Technical Advisor Winfried Schaeffer, assistants Desmond Ofei Sakyi, John Paintsil, and Fatau Dauda.

Additionally, psychologist Gregory De Grauwe, physiotherapists Samuel Ankomah, Major Albert Evedzi and Edward Ababio made up the delegation.

Team Manager Ameenu Shardow and video analysts Awal Kamin and Kris Perquy were also in attendance.

Photos from the event captured a lighter side of the team, with Addo seen carrying one of the children as smiles and laughter filled the compound.

Below are some of the photos:

Fans who came across the images online flooded social media with praise for the heartfelt gesture.

Gabriel Opoku Boateng commented:

“This seed shall be a great blessing to the team and the entire nation Ghana.”



Augustine Senanu added:

“Very impressive and timely gesture. Good luck guys.”

Bernard Klottey also wrote:

“Great initiative, God bless everyone.”

Adepa Love prayed:

“May this token be a blessing for the Black Star team forever,”

Josy Affran summed it up simply:

“Good job.”

Analysing the technical role in Ghana's qualification

For Otto Addo, Ghana’s World Cup qualification feels like vindication.

The 50-year-old had been under immense scrutiny after a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, where the Black Stars failed to win a single match.

According to ESPN, they finished bottom of a group that included Angola, Sudan, and Niger — a run that left his job hanging by a thread.

Instead of firing him, the Ghana Football Association opted to strengthen his backroom staff, bringing in new technical minds, including a set-piece coach, an additional video analyst, and assistant coach Desmond Ofei.

Otto Addo is the first Ghanaian coach to qualify the Black Stars for consecutive World Cups. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

The changes proved decisive. Under the revamped setup, Ghana went on an impressive run, winning eight matches (seven under Addo and one under Chris Hughton), drawing once, and losing only one to seal their ticket to the global stage.

Despite the achievement, Addo’s leadership continues to divide public opinion.

Critics question his conservative approach and limited experience, while supporters hail his calm demeanour and steady progress.

Even Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams suggested that luck might have played a greater role than tactical brilliance.

Still, Otto Addo remains in charge, poised to guide Ghana when the World Cup kicks off across North America next year.

