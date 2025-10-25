A Chinese lady in Ghana visited a Ghanaian home and tried to fraternise with the little black girl in the house

However, the little girl did not seem interested as she cried and screamed anytime the Chinese lady got closer to her

Social media users who watched the video trooped to the comment section to share their thoughts on the little girl's behaviour

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A little Ghanaian girl has become a subject for discussion on social media following her reaction when she met someone who was not black, possibly for the first time.

The little black girl was sitting on the lap of another woman who could be her mother or a close relation she knows.

Little Ghanaian girl cries when a Chinese lady tries to touch or carry her. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the black elderly woman tried to give the toddler to the white Chinese lady.

However, the toddler began to cry anytime the Chinese lady tried to get close or attempted to stretch her hand to carry her.

Other black people in the house were laughing at the little girl's reaction, too.

At a point, the black woman carrying the girl asked her if she wanted to get down, and the toddler declined.

To make her stop crying, the elderly black lady backed her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to little girl meeting Chinese lady

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @sikaofficial on X. Read them below:

@AfiMeg said:

"Understand this baby. It’s just like seeing a real-life mannequin in a mall trying to talk to you. Of course you’d freak out. She probably hasn’t seen an Obroni person before."

@zy_uglyvillian wrote:

"See how normal this is? If it were the other way round, you'd be seeing "racism" galore in comments."

@attracta said:

"People dey overly overthink... It's kiddies dema thing...some of them don't want to leave the hands of their parents. Even if you go there to take her...she won't come da! I know one kiddie, she is worst than this...she does it to even family members."

@___Knorrtei wrote:

"This ain't funny. My nephew had a panic attack the first time he saw his dad's white friend. Poor boy hid in the room till late, ate and slept there."

@Kobee990 said:

"So it’s true our forefathers thought they’d seen a ghost or spirit."

@prepz_cat wrote:

"If she grow wey dem take this video show am she go shy waaa,"

@Oben_2020 said:

"This is exactly how white kids will react when we get too close, so we try not to touch them."

@KojoPrekese wrote:

"The same way their peeps behave when they see blacks in some part of their country. They’ve even separated the black Chinese from the other ones(whites)."

Selina Adu Gyamfi says she is looking for her Chinese lover, who fled after impregnating her. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

Lady searches for her Chinese lover

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady was looking for her Chinese lover, who abandoned her after she gave birth to their child.

Selina Adu Gyamfi claimed she and her Chinese lover met in Bekwai, but he had abandoned her after the birth.

Social media users who saw the Ghanaian lady's story gave their thoughts in the post's comments section.

Source: YEN.com.gh