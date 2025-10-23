Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings: Emotional Scenes At Residence Of Former First Lady
- The atmosphere at the residence of the Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, is one of sorrow
- The first video from the scene showed a solemn mood, with many cars rushing to the residence
- The Former First Lady is reported to have died on October 2, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital
The mood at the Rawlings residence is one of solemnity and grief after it was confirmed that the Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, had passed away at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, aged 76.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed a journalist from TV3 standing at the frontage of the home of the late Former First Lady making report on recent at the area after news of the Former First Lady's demise went rife.
Painting a picture of what was happening, the journalist mentioned that residents, possibly neighbours of the late Former First Lady, had come out of their homes upon hearing the news.
A video also shared by Ghanaweb on its Facebook page showed several cars arriving at the residence of the late Former First Lady. amid heightened security presence.
Watch the video below:
Amina Rawlings makes rare public appearance
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a celebration was held in memory of Jerry John Rawlings on what would have been his 78th birthday, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.
The children of the late Former President, namely Amina Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings, also graced the event to honour the memory of their father on his birthday.
Source: YEN.com.gh
