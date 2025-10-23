The atmosphere at the residence of the Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, is one of sorrow

The first video from the scene showed a solemn mood, with many cars rushing to the residence

The Former First Lady is reported to have died on October 2, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital

The mood at the Rawlings residence is one of solemnity and grief after it was confirmed that the Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, had passed away at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, aged 76.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed a journalist from TV3 standing at the frontage of the home of the late Former First Lady making report on recent at the area after news of the Former First Lady's demise went rife.

Painting a picture of what was happening, the journalist mentioned that residents, possibly neighbours of the late Former First Lady, had come out of their homes upon hearing the news.

A video also shared by Ghanaweb on its Facebook page showed several cars arriving at the residence of the late Former First Lady. amid heightened security presence.

