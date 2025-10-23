Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, after a short illness

The former First Lady's family announced the passing of its matriarch at a press briefing organised by her children

One of the Rawlings children, Amina, broke down and had to be consoled by her elder sister, Yaa Asantewaa

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The children of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have been left devastated following her passing on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Agyeman-Rawlings is reported to have passed away at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital, where she was receiving treatment after a short illness.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' daughter, Amina Rawlings, breaks down at the press briefing to announce her mother's passing. Photo source: @gossip24tv

Source: Instagram

Following her passing, the family, led by their family and two of the former First Lady's children, Zanetor and Kimathi, informed President John Mahama of the unfortunate incident at the Jubilee House.

After the meeting with President Mahama, the Rawlings family held a press briefing at their mother's residence to officially announce to the general public.

A video that has emerged from the press briefing shows a sombre atmosphere as the children, now joined by Yaa Asantewaa and Amina Rawlings, looked downhearted.

Amina Rawlings breaks down in emotional video

In the video, Amina, the third child of Nana Konadu and her late husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings, could not hold her emotions as she broke down in tears.

Her elder sister, Yaa Asantewaa, who was sitting to her right, held her hand and whispered some words into her ear.

Amina was later seen wiping tears from her eyes while still holding her sister's hand.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Amina Rawlings cres for Nana Konadu

the Island Nurse said:

"Hmmmmmm ,what is happening in Ghana? Awwww Lord mercy."

,

Source: YEN.com.gh