Renowned prophet, Okronkronyi Nyame Somafo Yawoh, has paid a glowing tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

In a statement, the head of the Asomdwee Ntonton Som described the former First Lady as a courageous and visionary woman

Nana Konadu, the longest-serving First Lady ever in Ghana, passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 76

Okronkronyi Nyame Somafo Yawoh, leader of the Asomdwee Ntonton Som congregation, has expressed profound grief following the passing of Her Excellency Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Nana Konadu, widow of the late President Jerry John Rawlings, passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Okronkronyi Somafo Yawoh pays glowing tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Agyeman-Rawlings is reported to have passed away at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital, where she was receiving treatment after a short illness.

Following the announcement by the family, tributes have been pouring in from all angles, with the renowned prophet Nyame Somafo Yawoh's being the latest.

In a statement released on Friday, October 24, 2025, the Asomdwee Ntonton Som leader extolled the late Konadu as not only Ghana's longest-serving First Lady but a transformative figure in Ghanaian public life, who pioneered women's empowerment and social development.

Describing the establishment of the 31st December Women's Movement in the early 1980s as her most enduring legacy, Yawoh explained how the organisation revolutionised women's advocacy in Ghana and created hundreds of community preschools that implemented literacy and health programmes that touched millions of lives across the nation and beyond its borders.

He also commended Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings' instrumental role in advancing gender equality through policy advocacy. She was a key voice in the campaign for the 1991 Intestate Succession Law, landmark legislation that significantly strengthened the rights of widows in Ghana.

"Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings will be remembered as a courageous, visionary, and compassionate leader whose legacy of empowerment, resilience, and service will continue to inspire generations," Okronkronyi Yawoh stated.

He extended the condolences of the Asomdwee Ntonton Som congregation to Konadu's children, Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi, and the entire Rawlings family during this period of mourning.

"May her soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the day of resurrection when we shall meet again," the religious leader concluded.

