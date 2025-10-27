A popular TikToker has educated fellow content creators on how simple setting changes have helped many turn low-view videos into viral sensations

A new comprehensive guide shared on TikTok has revealed key steps every user must take before posting a video.

The tutorial, sighted by YEN.com.gh, explains that simple technical settings can make the difference between an unnoticed upload and a viral post.

Expert shares TikTok settings you should know

According to the creator of the video, many TikTok users miss out on visibility simply because they ignore key posting settings that influence how the algorithm promotes content.

The content creator's guide emphasises that by following these steps, users can increase their engagement, grow followers, and improve overall video performance.

Steps to make your TikTok video viral

Launch your TikTok app: Open the app on your phone or device to begin your upload. Click on the plus sign: Tap the middle icon among the five options at the bottom of the screen. Select your video: Choose the video you wish to upload from your gallery. Edit your video (optional): Use TikTok’s built-in tools or skip editing to proceed. Select your location: This helps TikTok categorise your content for a wider audience. Enable 'Everyone can view post': This setting allows TikTok to share your video beyond your followers, giving it a chance to appear on the For You Page (FYP) of users worldwide. It increases visibility, boosts engagement, and helps your content reach new audiences who might otherwise never find your profile. Turn on comments: Under 'More options', enable the comment feature so viewers can share their thoughts, ask questions, and engage directly with your content - this interaction not only boosts your video’s visibility but also helps build a loyal and active community around your posts. Allow reuse of content: Enables others to remix your video, helping it reach more users. Turn on 'Auto Check Copyright': Allows TikTok to confirm originality and promote authentic videos. Enable 'High-Quality Uploads': Boosts video clarity - a factor TikTok prioritises in its algorithm. Turn off 'Audience Control': This ensures your TikTok videos reach the widest possible audience - when this feature is enabled, TikTok may restrict who can see your content based on age, region, or sensitivity filters. By keeping it off, you allow your posts to appear on more For You pages, increasing visibility, engagement, and your chances of going viral.

