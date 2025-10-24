A Ghanaian student in the US has left many inspired by offering useful tips to people eager to pursue graduate studies abroad

This comes after she listed four mistakes prospective US students should avoid when applying to graduate schools

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

A young Ghanaian woman currently in the United States has advised her compatriots on things to know when it comes to applying for schools in the US.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young lady, known on TikTok as @akuainamerica, highlighted four key mistakes prospective graduate school applicants should avoid.

With this, she first touched on the need for applicants to overcome the misconception that they need to have everything figured out before beginning the admission process.

"If you're applying to graduate schools abroad, please don't make these mistakes. When you're applying, you don't need to have everything figured out. Perfect grades, perfect SOP, and even a long list of achievements. You don't need to have all that before you'll be able to apply for graduate school."

The second issue she touched on was the importance of the Statement of Purpose (SOP) and the mistakes people often make when applying to graduate schools. She emphasised the need for applicants to be genuine in their Statement of Purpose and not try to sound like everyone else.

"When you write your SOP, don't try to sound like everyone else. Write like you're talking to someone who genuinely wants to understand your story."

The lady then focused on the third issue, which centred on reaching out to professors at prospective institutions as early as possible.

She explained that it was important for prospective graduate school students in the US to reach out to professors at various institutions, showing clear interest in their area of expertise and a genuine interest in working with them.

"One tip I'll also give is that you email professors early, okay? Email professors early, but don't email them to beg for funding. Email them because you're genuinely interested in working with them or working on that particular research that they are working on."

The fourth issue she talked about was prospective students in the US not to fret about funding. She explained that sometimes funding comes after admission has been secured, stressing the need for people not to be discouraged.

"And please don't panic if you don't have funding right away. Sometimes, opportunities come after you've gained admission, or even after you've entered the school, or you've entered the country, okay? You never know. So don't panic when you don't have funding, or don't be discouraged when you don't have funding."

Reactions to the admonitions by the lady:

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions, with many thanking her for the information.

SARFO KANTANKA wrote:

"Maakua, can you please guide me with my visa interview questions?"

Gul ly 1 indicated:

"God bless you, okay , I’m motivated."

@sly__popo wrote:

"How can a person get these professors' emails? Any help on that?"

